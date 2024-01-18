Andra Day, Reba McEntire And Post Malone Set For Pre-Super Bowl 2024 Performances

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Entertainment

Before the big game, catch Andra Day, Reba McEntire and Post Malone on your screen.

Prior to the Super Bowl kickoff, Day will perform "Lift Every Voice And Sing," McEntire will take on the national anthem and Post Malone will sing "America The Beautiful," according to a post from the NFL on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Peace & Blessings!!! Performing the Anthem at the SuperBowl yall! Grateful! Thank You God," Day wrote on X.

"I’m honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time!" McEntire posted.

As previously reported, Usher is this year's halftime headliner.

Super Bowl LVIII takes place on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will air on CBS, with pre-game festivities beginning at 6:30 p.m. e.t.