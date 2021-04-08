Superblue Miami Redefines the Meaning of Contemporary Art

Annie Kurnick | April 8, 2021 | Culture

TeamLab, “Flowers and People, Cannot be Controlled but Live Together-Transcending Boundaries, A Whole Year per Hour” (2017, interactive digital installation with sound by Hideaki Takahashi) PHOTO COURTESY OF PACE GALLERY

Imagine the boundaries that ingenious artists could push when given the space and the freedom to create a unique and groundbreaking artistic reality. The result would be a reality so out of the ordinary it would be rare to encounter even in the wildest of dreams. And while Miami has been introduced to a wide range of highly acclaimed artistry, Superblue is prepared to present this impossible reality to the city with its dynamic range of mass experiential artworks and iconic installations. From navigating through massless clouds or finding your way through a mirrored maze, viewers will be transported to a whimsical new world upon entering the fully transformed 50,000-square-foot industrial building. With the model’s focus designed around experiential art, Superblue creates an unmatchable experience while guests play a central role in the completion of the artwork upon interaction with each mind-bending installation. “We wanted to create a space for visitors to not only see revolutionary artwork but create lasting memories and unique moments,” says director of Superblue Miami Shantelle Rodriguez. The boldly presented artwork may speak for itself in several different forms, but the Superblue team sees the art as incomplete without the involvement of an audience that has the unique ability to use its own experiences to interpret the work. The achievement in contemporary fine art is commendable, and Superblue’s commitment to creating an experience that is personable and intimately unique is noteworthy.



TeamLab, “Universe of Water Particles, Transcending Boundaries” (2017, interactive digital installation with sound by Hideaki Takahashi) “UNIVERSE OF WATER” PHOTO COURTESY OF PACE GALLERY

While its artistically and technically ambitious methods of creating immersive installations carry the power to change its audience from passive viewers to active participants, Superblue’s take on experiential artwork is prepared to transform Miami’s art culture at large. The iconic Es Devlin’s staging of a complex performative space to reveal how we relate to the Earth joins forces with James Turrell’s commitment to the exploration of the power of perception through manipulating light and vision. TeamLab’s contribution is the cherry on top of the impressive collaboration, as its work aims to ground us in nature and awaken our sensory response to all living forms. Rodriguez adds, “Together, these artists challenge the limitations of conventional art and expand the traditional ways of experiencing art to a more accessible and engaging environment that appeals to new audiences.”



Es Devlin, renderings of “Forest of Us” (2021). “FOREST OF US” PHOTOS COURTESY OF ES DEVLIN STUDIO

Superblue will soon be an essential part of our community as it is committed to presenting the audience with concepts that give us a deeper understanding of ourselves, each other and pressing global issues. From drifting through the establishment with a wandering eye to unintentionally finding yourself glued to the same space as you become one with your surroundings, the otherworldly experiences are both meaningful and transcendent. Superblue presents a playful yet mind-altering adventure that is sure to be recognized worldwide. Anticipate all presuppositions to be redefined with the grand opening of the avant-garde experiential arts center presented in early spring 2021. Captivating, impactful and fearless, this venture will quickly make its way to the top of people’s bucket list on a global scale. 1101 NW 23rd St., Miami, @superblue.art



