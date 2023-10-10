8 Brands Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2023

By: Marley Penagos By: Marley Penagos | | Lifestyle

Since 1985, October has been dedicated to raising awareness about Breast Cancer. When Breast Cancer Awareness Month rolls around, everything becomes pink, and some of our favorite brands give back through limited-edition collections and campaigns.

This year, hundreds of brands have donned their pink ribbons and made a pact to donate thoughtful portions of their proceeds to Breast Cancer awareness and research. We have rounded up eight of our favorites below.

35MM CO.

This Australia-based 35 mm film camera company has created a limited-edition hot pink film camera that won’t restock after October. To honor and support the cause, 35mm Co. is donating $10 from each camera sold to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. THe 35mm Co.’s cameras offer a modern and aesthetic twist on the classic film camera. If you frequently go through disposable cameras, try a reusable 35mm cam like The Reloader.

Amika



Beloved hair-care brand Amika has a long history of partnering with HairToStay, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping cancer patients afford scalp cooling—a treatment that can reduce hair loss from chemotherapy. This year, Amika created a limited-edition detangling primer, called “the wizard.” Infused with avocado oil, sea buckthorn and squalene, the primer is silicone-free and gentle on your hair. The bottle retails for $29, and $1 from each bottle will be donated to HairToStay. Amika is also donating 1 percent of all online sales to the organization this month, so don't hold back!

Betsey Johnson

Fashion icon Betsey Johnson is a multiple-time Breast Cancer survivor, and this year the brand has partnered with Happy Hippie to donate $1 from every purchase. The “Pink Collection” from Betsey Johnson consists of over 30 items and ranges from accessories and handbags to shoes and dresses. The Kitsch Fight Like a Girl Crossbody bag is one of our favorites. What's not to love about a massive hot-pink bedazzled boxing glove that doubles as a handbag?

Birkenstock

This October, Birkenstock partnered with celebrity stylist Leslie Fremar to support women impacted by breast cancer. The pair created a limited-edition baby pink sandal in Birkenstock's classic Arizona style. The shoe brand has pledged 20 percent of the proceeds from sales to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown is an official partner of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and has raised $1,338,180 to date. This year, the company combines two fan-favorite lip glosses into a combo pack. The Limited-Edition Powerful Pinks Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Duo is a $64 value being sold for $37! What's even better is that 100 percent of the purchase price from this product will be donated to the cause, totalling up to a total donation of $110,000.

Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder has been an outspoken supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and creates a “Pink Ribbon product” each year. Estée Lauder has raised over $16.8 million, according to BCRF, and funded more than 337,000 hours of research. This year, Estée Lauder’s pink ribbon products are an Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex in a stunning hot pink bottle, and an Empowered in Pink lipstick collection. This year, the brand has pledged to donate 20 percent of the purchase price sales to BCRF.

Madewell

Madwell has officially partnered with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation as of 2022, and in the past year alone, has donated almost $200,000. This year, Madewell is pledging to donate 50 percent of the purchase price of each limited-edition item sold. This year’s items include a bubblegum-pink recycled cotton beanie, and a unique twist on their classic 90s Straight Jean in Penwood Wash with adorable pink stitching.

Vera Bradley

Inspired by her experience of losing a close friend to breast cancer, Vera Bradley founded the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. With over $38 million donated, Vera Bradley, the brand, is pledging to donate 20 percent of the purchase price of the brand’s new pink and black Botanical Paisley Collection to the cause., totaling up to $100,000.

Whether handbags or hair products, we love brands doing good things. If you want more brands supporting Breast Cancer foundations, check out the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's list of official partners.