6 High-Luxury Hotels Around The World Making A Positive Impact

You know the old Boy Scout adage, “leave nothing but footprints; take nothing but photographs?” It’s a worthy mission for all who travel, but travel host and entrepreneur Augusto Valverde thinks you can do one better.

On his TV program Global Child, which you can find streaming on NBC’s Peacock, Valverde evangelizes the dual concepts of “travel and purpose.” It’s his ethos that posits every traveler can see the world while having a positive impact on the places they visit; be it in the form of a sustainable hotel, taking part in an ethical adventure, or making time in your schedule to give back to the community.

We and Valverde want to make it easy for you to plan a bit of travel and purpose into your next vacation, so we caught up with the professional globe-trotter to find out which luxury hotels he favors when it comes to doing good.

Astra Suites - Santorini, Greece

Imerovigli, Imerovigli, Santorini 847 00, Greece; +30-2286-023641 / Website

Situated on cliffs overlooking the Aegean Sea, this Greek island paradise is one of the top 15 hotels in the world, as chosen by TripAdvisor members. "Simply put, this is in my estimation arguably the most romantic place in the world,” Valverde says. “[It employs] the most charming staff in a unique property with views that are out of this world—a hotel built on the side of a volcano ridge in the middle of the ocean. It will take your breath away.” The luxury suites offer panoramic views of the lush wilderness outside, with on-site amenitites including top-tier restaurants, relaxing spas, excursionary tours, and more.

Royal River - Tenerife, Spain

C. Alcojora, s/n, 38670 Costa Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain; +34-922-78-77-65 / Website

Voted the best hotel in all of Spain for 2022, this ocean-side retreat includes on-site golf courses, African-inspired villas, suites with private pools and so much more, all backed by a sustainability program that’s designed to impress. Running entirely on green energy from renewable sources, you can sleep soundly knowing no bleach or chemical products are used on property, while the entire premises keeps a zero plastics policy. The hotel has even planted more than 100 palm trees and thousands of other plants, to further offset any waste. "Knowing that you're in such a lavish hotel and yet being fully aware that it's sustainable in every way makes for this getaway even more satisfying,” Valverde says.

Zuri Zanzibar - Tanzania

Kendwa Zanzibar TZ, 73107, Tanzania; +255-24-550-0111 / Website

Explore the Serengeti on safari and give back to the local economy at this local-run hotel that is made for falling in love. "I've made a mental note to come back to Zuri as one of the places for my honeymoon,” Valverde says. “There is something exotic and appealing about Zanzibar; and seeing how they support the local community by finding the local schools and hiring those graduates for their staff to break the poverty cycle warms my heart. Also, their seaside private villas are out of a romance novel." Zuri Zanzibar offers 56 unique bungalows, suites and villas nestled inside its tropical gardens just a short walk from the Indian Ocean. This is real fairy tale material!

Raiwasa Private Resort - Fiji

Matei Coastal Road, Waiyevo Taveuni, Fiji; 310-598-2176 / Website

Fiji is well known to be one of the most beautiful tropical getaways on planet Earth. At Raiwasa, you’ll be pampered with your own private staff, chef and chauffeur, plus massage and skin care therapists. "This is a place where the owners’ imprint of love and care is seen everywhere in the property,” Valverde says. “Having a staff of 11 to take care of you also works like a charm, especially when you're looking for that connection to locals. You end up becoming friends with them all. They also sing, and have some of the most beautiful voices I've ever heard.”

Clyff at Lyons - Ireland

Lyons Rd, Kearneystown Lower, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, W23 F8KP, Ireland; +353-1-630-3500 / Website

Enter the rural countryside of the Emerald Isle and get swept away by the history hidden just a 30-minute drive from Dublin. "Irish charm,” Valverde says, “Irish nature, and a flare for bespoke luxury with a genuine hospitality makes me want to run away back to Ireland to dance, to hike, and above all to laugh and enjoy the best of life." Aimsir, the on-site restaurant, has been awarded two Michelin stars, and the spa is nestled in a beautiful garden.

Atlantis - Bahamas

Paradise Island, Bahamas; 888-877-7525 / Website

Where else can you enjoy a Caribbean vacation and actually help rebuild the vulnerable coral population? This over-the-top resort includes thrill rides, five miles of beaches, a wide variety of dining options, the chance to swim with dolphins in their natural habitat, and unparalleled elegance. "It's a whole world onto its own,” Valverde says, “and discovering all of the sustainability initiatives including coral planting, turtle re-population and their minimized use of plastic, makes this one of my favorite family getaways in the world.”

Looking for even more ways to travel while giving back and doing something good? Check out some of our favorite eco-tourism destinations around the world, or make your stay more permanent in one of these extravagant eco-friendly homes.