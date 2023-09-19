Miami Design District's Famed Eatery Swan Gets A Refresh

By: Taylor Stoddard By: Taylor Stoddard | | Food & Drink Food & Drink News Latest Food & Drink Feature drink Apple News Eat

Swan (@swanmiami), the famed Miami Design District restaurant and lounge from David Grutman and Pharrell Williams, unveiled a completely updated menu and new look.

Photo Courtesy: CG Media / Cristian Gonzalez

“After almost five years, we decided to give Swan a refresh,” said David Grutman, founder of Groot Hospitality. “We wanted to keep its tropical, easygoing atmosphere, so there are subtle decor updates, and we also rolled out a new logo. Most significantly, we’ve overhauled the menu. It’s 90% new, with a few Groot classics in the mix. We call it Miami’s version of a brasserie. There’s delicious fish, incredible meat, and great shareable dishes.”

Photo Courtesy: CG Media / Cristian Gonzalez

Designed around market-driven ingredients, Swan’s updated culinary offering focuses on lighter fare with a more shareable appeal. It’s Miami’s version of a brasserie: bright and energetic yet imbued with the spirit of a classic European eatery. Seafood-centric small plates such as chilled oysters, charred octopus, and Bluefin tuna roses are the standout starters, and main course highlights include the lemon garlic chicken, blueberry filet and spicy vodka veal parmigiana. Of course, the menu wouldn’t be complete without Groot Hospitality house favorites like the chips & caviar, hamachi crudo and everything bagel Parker house rolls, which are interspersed throughout the menu.

Photo Courtesy: CG Media / Cristian Gonzalez

This reformatted approach keeps in line with Swan’s popular taste but elevates it to something a bit more enticing. And fans of Swan can rest assured that despite an updated look, the restaurant’s vibrant ambiance will remain unchanged from Mon Chéri Mondays to the electric dinner parties that roll through the weekends.

Photo Courtesy: CG Media / Cristian Gonzalez

Swan will re-open for dinner on Tuesday, September 19, starting at 6 p.m. 90 NE 39th St., Miami, FL 33137