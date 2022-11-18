12 Sweaters To Wear Now

By The Editors By The Editors | | Style & Beauty Style fashion

Along with the first frost, cider doughnuts and oodles of pumpkin spice everything comes sweater weather! To beat the chill, we rounded up 12 sweaters to snatch up now on ModLux.Rent. From weekend warriors to more elegant knits, these are the tops to keep on rotation all season long.

THE WEEKEND WARRIORS

Cozy and comfy, these looks are just the thing to snuggle up by the fire or to add some warmth to your off-duty ensemble.

Who: Velvet By Graham & Spencer

What: Collared Stripe Lucy Sweater

Who: 27 Miles Malibu

What: Gema Hoodie

Who: Velvet By Graham & Spencer

What: Coral Mia Cardigan

Who: Faherty Brand

What: Morro Sweater in Sky Blue Wash

Who: Vince

What: Crochet Cardigan in Navy

Who: English Factory

What: Scallop Hem Long Sleeve Sweater

MAKING A STATEMENT

The statement sweater is here to add a punch of personality to your wardrobe.

Who: ASTR

What: Nicola Sweater

Who: French Connection

What: Jacqueline Cable Knit Sweater

Who: Nicole Miller

What: Tie Dye Cable Knit Sweater in Blue Tie Dye

Who: Saylor

What: Reba Top

Who: Show Me Your Mumu

What: Pismo Sweater

THE EVENING STANDARD

Smart and sophisticated, these sweaters add a stylish layer to your look.

Who: Vince

What: Brushed Cross Front Pullover In Dark Hollyhock

HOW DOES IT WORK?

ModLux.Rent’s free 30-day trial allows you to get the full member experience, all at no cost. ModLux.Rent members are able to receive unlimited monthly shipments from the collection’s full closet, meaning members are never limited to a set number of garments or shipments per month and never encounter pesky closeting restrictions. Start by filling your virtual closet with at least 8 items. You’ll then receive 3 items at a time from your closet, with the option to prioritize the pieces you’d like to receive next. Have a certain look in mind? Use the Dart feature to handpick the items in your next box for a small fee. You can then keep pieces for as long as you’d like before notifying ModLux.Rent of your returns, ensuring your next box will start prepping ASAP. Then swap your boxes all month long with convenient prepaid return bags.