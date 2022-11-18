12 Sweaters To Wear Now

By The Editors By The Editors | November 18, 2022 | Style & Beauty Style fashion
Along with the first frost, cider doughnuts and oodles of pumpkin spice everything comes sweater weather! To beat the chill, we rounded up 12 sweaters to snatch up now on ModLux.Rent. From weekend warriors to more elegant knits, these are the tops to keep on rotation all season long.
Cozy and comfy, these looks are just the thing to snuggle up by the fire or to add some warmth to your off-duty ensemble.
Who: Velvet By Graham & Spencer
What: Collared Stripe Lucy Sweater
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: 27 Miles Malibu
What: Gema Hoodie
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Velvet By Graham & Spencer
What: Coral Mia Cardigan
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Faherty Brand
What: Morro Sweater in Sky Blue Wash
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Vince
What: Crochet Cardigan in Navy
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: English Factory
What: Scallop Hem Long Sleeve Sweater
Where: ModLux.Rent
The statement sweater is here to add a punch of personality to your wardrobe.
Who: ASTR
What: Nicola Sweater
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: French Connection
What: Jacqueline Cable Knit Sweater
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Nicole Miller
What: Tie Dye Cable Knit Sweater in Blue Tie Dye
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Saylor
What: Reba Top
Where: ModLux.Rent
Who: Show Me Your Mumu
What: Pismo Sweater
Where: ModLux.Rent
Smart and sophisticated, these sweaters add a stylish layer to your look.
Who: Vince
What: Brushed Cross Front Pullover In Dark Hollyhock
Where: ModLux.Rent
