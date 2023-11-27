Explore Swedish House Mafia's Roblox Experience And Prep For A Virtual Concert

Culture, Lifestyle,

By: Kat Bein

DJs throwing virtual concerts is nothing new, but have you ever explored a whole virtual world dedicated to a Grammy-nominated artist?

The EDM super-trio Swedish House Mafia is about to launch itself into the wild frontier of the metaverse with an interactive, multi-layered, playable and explorable Roblox region. It’s called DJs World: Swedish House Mafia, and a virtual concert is just the tip of the iceberg.

Designed in partnership with Play Pal Studios, DJs World: Swedish House Mafia launches Friday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. ET, and invites fans and Roblox players around the world to enjoy 3D games based around the band’s music, collectible digital fashion items, an in-world scavenger hunt, photo opportunities, and of course, a huge virtual performance of the chart-topping trio’s biggest hits.

In an attempt to make something a bit more exciting than the usual virtual performance, DJs World: Swedish House Mafia centers mainly around the interactive games that take inspiration from SHM hits “One,” “Ray of Solar,” “Heaven Takes You Home,” “Moth To A Flame” featuring The Weeknd and more.

A trailer for the explorable space shows a variety of environments, from lit-up nightclub dance floors to vibrant fantasy scapes. We can’t say exactly how the songs will be transformed into playable games, but the trailer does showcase a Roblox avatar shooting a giant gun and riding a giant moth, among other exciting moments.

Fans can now access the DJs World: Swedish House Mafia waiting room, where they can get even more previews of the gameplay to come, as well as catch a sneak peek of the collectible digital merch that will only be available during the game’s first 72 hours online.

Learn more about the forthcoming online experience or join the waiting room at roblox.com.