Miami Swim Week- The Shows And Further Activations Return To The City

By: Charlotte Trattner

Miami Beach is once again welcoming designers worldwide for a wide array of shows and activations. Below, find a guide to the stunning events showcasing swimwear fashion offered during this action-packed week.

Photo Courtesy: Miami Swim Week The Shows

Miami Swim Week- The Shows, which is set to be the biggest and most exciting edition yet, is set to host over 50 public and industry events, the runway shows at SLS South Beach will debut on July 5. From emerging designers to Swim Week veterans, the roster features the latest collections of ready-to-wear brands such as Alvin Valley, Liberty & Justice, Maaji, Cupshe, Nicole Miller, Banana Moon, Tiara Hawaii and more.

Guests can also experience curated pop-ups, and industry events, including wellness and fitness activations scattered across South Beach in venues such as W South Beach, National Hotel, Nautilus by Arlo, Showfields and Hyde Beach. In partnership with Miami Swim Week, sponsors will hold special activations such as an Impact panel hosted at Showfields which will focus on sustainability, trade retail, technology and more. Select individuals will also experience a private dinner sponsored by Salvaje Miami.

Another critical component of Miami Swim Week-The Shows is Hammock Trade Show, which will focus on connecting eco-friendly niche brands with fashion buyers and retailers. Upcycle Worldwide Design Competition, a new Swim Week initiative, has invited currently enrolled design students to create and show their swimwear and resort wear pieces made of 95% recycled materials, focusing on ethical and sustainable fashion. Miami Swim Week The Shows will start with a fundraising show to benefit The Little Lighthouse Foundation. 100% of all proceeds will support the nonprofit organization that assists underserved children and their families throughout South Florida.

Other noteworthy shows include the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show at W South Beach. Following the groundbreaking 2023 Swimsuit issue, superstar models such as Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Kamie Crawford, Katie Austin, Ellie Thumann, Nicole Williams English and swim search finalists are set to grace the runway modeling the latest trends.

Other week activations, including Art Hearts Fashion, held at Fontainebleau Miami Beach this year, returns to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The seven-day swim week festival will host globally recognized brands. From Michael Costello X Revolve, Camilla with Love, Liliana Montoya Swim, Black Tape Project and more, attendees can expect nights of showstopping runway shows. In addition, Art Hearts is continuing its partnerships with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and plans to host a Buyer’s Bazaar for the first time.