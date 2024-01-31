Swimwear Jewelry Brand, Dorne Was Dreamt Up On Miami Beach

By: Taylor Stoddard By: Taylor Stoddard | | Style & Beauty Style Style & Beauty style and beauty

Founder Erika Rayman recalls a relaxing day on Miami Beach, perched on a beach chair and paying particular attention to the swimwear on passersby. After seeing many similar silhouettes of bikinis, she dreamt up a collection of jewels and charms to bedeck basic swimwear into chic ensembles customizable for each wearer.

“Growing up in South Florida, I have always been inspired by the melting pot of magic that makes Miami, the city by the sea, sparkle with life,” founder Erika Rayman shared with Ocean Drive, the powerhouse entrepreneur behind Dorne who runs the new business with her partner, Anton Venter. “The idea for Dorne came to me one day while I was sitting on the beach in Miami. In observing resort and swimwear on the beach, I felt there was an unmet need for jewelry to adorn beachwear. The vision later came to life as Dorne, a natural evolution of body jewelry-meets-traditional jewelry, inspired by the color, vibrancy and the electric energy of Miami.”

Dorne is a fashion accessories label that elevates swimwear into a canvas of personal expression with customized 18K gold-plated body jewelry kits that are completely waterproof and built to sustain beach elements from sand to saltwater. Uncovering a new way to accessorize, Dorne uses a unique modular system of swim jewelry, using simple bonds that come in a variety of sizes depending on the thickness of what you’re looking to hook onto, which serve as the foundation to build upon with individual charms that the brand calls Connections and Mementos. You simply clip your charm onto a bond and attach to your desired swimwear or any piece of clothing. Your curated Dorne pieces are meant to reflect your ever-evolving style, life milestones and wanderlust-filled adventures.

To officially bring the brand to life, Erika Rayman and Anton Venter gathered friends and tastemakers under the stars at the Faena Hotel’s Mammoth Garden, where guests enjoyed styling sessions with Dorne’s designer, Amanda Marmer, who strung together specially-curated Mementos for each guest, followed by group meditations, private tarot card readings and a dinner by Los Fuegos.