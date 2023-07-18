Experience Culinary Excellence At This New Design District Destination

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink Food & Drink drink

MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICT WELCOMES CHEF ANTONIO BACHOUR’S NEW MODERN FRENCH BRASSERIE.



Margaret Duck from Tablé by Bachour PHOTO COURTESY OF TABLÉ BY BACHOUR

At the heart of French cuisine lies elegance, refinement and chic sophistication. Keeping in theme with this culinary technique is chef Antonio Bachour's highly anticipated Tablé by Bachour. Curating his most ambitious venture to date, the indoor-outdoor Miami Design District cafe captures the soul of a classic Parisian brasserie with its sleek design and French flavors. Inviting guests into a warm, approachable dining area and lusciously landscaped garden, the new eatery features indulgent, mouthwatering bites and baked goods. From bread, croissants, pastries, and more, the gorgeous cafe serves delicious brewed-to-order coffee and espresso, featuring a grab-and-go station where customers can purchase freshly baked goods and light bites. The brasserie serves lunch standouts while dinner delights guests with signature dishes such as caviar and chips; torchon de foie gras; l’escargot classique; Gulf shrimp panzanella salad with Key West pink shrimp, and housemade croutons. With classic French dishes to dazzle every craving, Tablé by Bachour is an unrivaled destination for culinary sophistication. 180 NE 40th St., Miami @tablebachour