Tacombi Founder Shares Everything You Need To Know About This Dining Destination

TACOMBI FOUNDER AND CEO DARIO WALOS SHARES HIS CULINARY JOURNEY AND HOW HE’S BRINGING HIS VIBRANT CULTURE TO MIAMI THROUGH DELICIOUS MEXICAN CUISINE.



If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s a love for tacos. And Tacombi Founder and CEO Dario Walos was on a mission to spread this sentiment as he created the beloved Mexican brand, first launching in Playa del Carmen, Mexico and subsequently opening in New York and Washington DC, and now, Miami. The Monterrey, Mexico-raised food connoisseur grew up traveling across Mexico with his family and loved taking part in hosting international guests and introducing them to his culture. When he turned 28 and launched the brand, Walos envisioned creating a global hospitality brand.

In light of Tacombi's third Miami opening, we chat with the entrepreneur about his booming business, his love of Mexican cuisine and why Miami is the perfect fit for Tacombi's roots.

Tell us the impetus behind creating Tacombi.

I started Tacombi to connect people from around the world to Mexico so that we could, in turn, leverage that goodwill to invest in and support Mexican communities. Growing up between Mexico and abroad, I saw a gap in how the story of Mexico was being told through its food and hospitality outside of our country.

What drew you to this particular concept?

Taquerias and puestos de Tacos have always been the typical meeting point across Mexico, where people of all backgrounds and classes commune to enjoy our culinary traditions. These traditions vary across the diverse 31 states and Capital but are always held together by the tortilla. When I heard the words Taco & Combi (slang for VW Bus in Mexico) together, they represented two ubiquitous concepts dear to all Mexicans, so I decided to start the brand by creating a unique taco stand and learning the trade from the ground up. I began with a menu that told this story on the beach in Playa del Carmen, serving both locals and tourists.

Why was Miami the next move for the brand?

Miami, similar to Playa del Carmen, brings it home for me. Spanish is spoken along with languages from around the world. The city is incredible—full of optimism and energy and a great jumping place to many destinations in Mexico.

What do you hope to contribute to the Miami dining scene?

I hope that Tacombi brings a simple and elegant yet laid-back destination representing the best of Mexican hospitality to enjoy the delicious and diverse traditions of tacos—whether for a quick business lunch or margaritas and cervezas with friends.