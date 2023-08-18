Taco Tuesday’s Just Got Better With Tacombi’s Third Miami Location

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink

Popular Mexican taqueria Tacombi is opening its third location in Miami next week—this time in the heart of the arts and culture district. Tacombi’s signature playful design and distinctly vibrant energy will align with the Wynwood neighborhood’s playful spirit, the hub of creativity in the arts, culinary and nightlife sectors.

The space will seat 97 indoors and 44 outdoors, which encompasses an outdoor backyard that resembles a tropical oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle. Tacombi’s branding will be present throughout, notably including the white subway tiles in the kitchen and bar area and pop of colors in the flooring and walls.

The Carmen Miranda-curated menu features dishes such as Corn Esquites, Guacamole con Totopos, Carnitas Tacos, Pollo Yucateco, Baja Crispy Fish Tacos, Beef Birria Tacos, Gringa Quesadillas and more. The flavors are enhanced by the use of Tacombi’s own traditional Vista Hermosa flour and corn tortillas.

Tacos are only as good as the beverages paired with them, which, at Tacombi, range from a classic margarita and frozen piña colada to the spiked hibiscus made with mezcal and hibiscus flower and the paloma made with fresh grapefruit and tequila blanco.

As Tacombi continues to expand, its nonprofit organization The Tacombi Foundation grows along with it, providing meals and educational resources to Mexican communities in need.