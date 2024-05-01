Tag Heuer x Kith Revive Formula 1 Timepiece Collection With Limited Edition Watches

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Watches & Jewelry

The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix is right around the corner, and Tag Heuer wants to celebrate the moment by reviving a legend.

The Swiss luxury watchmaker is proud to announce the return of its Formula 1 Series, this time in partnership with iconic streetwear brand Kith.

First released in 1986, the Tag Heuer Formula 1 timepiece has been an in-demand vintage piece for decades. Kith founder Ronnie Fieg started his watch collection with a red and black model from the series, and he’s brought a variety of colors and lots of Kith style to the upgraded accessory.

This 2024 special edition collaboration includes 10 unique varieties, all of which boast sapphire crystal, rubber straps and branding from Tag Heuer and Kith.

The timepieces are priced at $1,500 a piece or $18,000 for the full collection. The series is also limited to 1,350 pieces.

Fans in Miami for the Grand Prix this weekend can be the first to shop the collection during the global launch on Friday, May 3. Styles launch globally Monday, May 6.

See more images of the Tag Heuer x Kith Formula 1 timepieces below, and visit tagheuer.com to learn more and shop the full collection.