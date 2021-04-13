The Talent Manager Every Budding Artist Would Be Lucky To Have By Their Side: Ike Mann

| April 13, 2021 | Sponsored Post

The digital world has democratized fame. But it has not eliminated the role of talent scouting. A good talent scout is a hard find. Careers are lost artists land a bad one. It takes a special skill to play this responsible role. Meet Ike Mann, a successful talent manager that many budding artists swear by.

There is something that is much more scarce, something finer far, something rarer than ability. It is the ability to recognize ability said the famous American Philosopher and writer Elbert Hubbard. How does Ike go about scouting for talent? ‘The internet is my primary resource. I do most of my scouting on Youtube and other digital platforms’ he says.

Good talent managers do more than just looking for talent. They also have their eyes keen set on the marketing world. Elaborating this point, Ike says, ‘Any talent is an investment for marketers if the content delivered is sub-standard or not matching the brand, then it is a huge loss for both parties – the content creator and the marketer. As a talent manager, I look for the right fit. This, of course, is the cornerstone of talent scouting.

Ike spends a large portion of his time combing through the internet for fresh content and content creators. He has helped countless budding young talent to enter the entertainment industry. ‘Identifying talent and connecting them with the industry gives me a huge rush. To see a name that is unrecognized making its way to stardom is like watching an epic play unfolding in front of your eyes, he says. It is indeed fascinating to watch stars come to life.

Being a talent manager, Ike keeps a busy schedule. ‘Meeting young talent requires you to have a high amount of energy’ he says ‘I am very careful about my fitness, even when the day is busy, I never my daily exercise’. This diligence of Ike shows in his work. We wish him all the best as he continues to gather the stars.