Explore Tampa EDITION's New Luxurious Destination

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Travel

THE TAMPA EDITION ARRIVES IN THE CITY’S NEWLY TRANSFORMED WATER STREET TAMPA, BREATHING NEW LIFE AND CULTURE INTO THE DESTINATION.



The Tampa EDITION marries comfort and luxury as one throughout the property. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE TAMPA EDITION

Over the past two-plus years, all eyes have been on Florida as one of the most premier living destinations in the country. With skyrocketing real estate prices, retail expansions and the entrance of the Michelin Guide marking Florida as one of the country’s culinary hot spots, Florida is having its renaissance moment, and Tampa is its latest star.

What was once a quiet and understated city is on its way to becoming one of the great metropolitan centers of the U.S., complete with unparalleled sports teams, culinary expertise, world-class shopping, museums and a noteworthy nightlife scene that will draw in visitors from all over the world. Most recently, Tampa unveiled the $3.5 billion project Water Street Tampa—a mixed-use development expansion project led by Strategic Property Partners. And serving as the beacon of culture, luxury and five-star hospitality is the recently unveiled The Tampa EDITION hotel brought by visionary hotelier Ian Schrager and Marriott International.



Impeccably designed guest suites embody The EDITION brand ethos with simple yet sophisticated design. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE TAMPA EDITION

The property hosted a larger-than-life grand opening weekend that included the likes of celebrities and tastemakers from all over the world in combination with performances by Lenny Kravitz, Mark Ronson and more. Indicative of the enormous presence this property will have in the city, the overthe- top weekend gave attendees a glimpse into what it has to off er, including a world-class spa with premier wellness offerings, treatments and cutting-edge products; mouthwatering cuisine led by Michelin-starred chef John Fraser; inspiring architecture and design led by ISC Design Studio in partnership with Morris Adjmi Architects, Nichols Architects, Bonetti Kozerski Architects and Roman and Williams; unbeatable nightlife and entertainment; and citycentric culture that includes guided museum tours.

“Not often have I had the opportunity to work on a project that will completely transform the very center and heartbeat of a great city like Tampa and make it even greater,” says Schrager. “I call it urban expansion rather than urban renewal, and it serves as a model for how cities will transform and evolve in the future. The scale of it is mindboggling, and we’re very happy to be right here and a part of it.”

Serving as the crown jewel of Water Street, The Tampa EDITION is poised to be the first of many global brands touching down in the Florida destination. Successfully presenting a beautiful blend of warm-weather resort sensibility with the heartbeat and energy of a major metropolitan city, the property truly offers something for everyone and stuns from start to finish.

Tastefully decorated with art deco-inspired curves, lush greenery and a simple yet sophisticated design, the hotel has already captured the backdrops of many on the social media feeds. Complete with both urban residences and spacious hotel rooms that offer breathtaking views of the city and water ports, the hotel grants guests the option to indulge in a disconnecting respite as you lounge by the pool or spa or an action-packed cultural journey from nights at the Punch Room lounge to sports games and concerts at the Amalie Arena.

Enhanced by cuisine from one of its three restaurants—Azure at EDITION, a Mediterranean-inspired rooftop, indoor-outdoor setting; Market at EDITION, an all-day eatery offering craveable dishes from crispy pizzas to delicate pasta dishes or salads; or Lilac, the signature fine dining Mediterranean restaurant helmed by John Fraser—culinary excellence is promised and delivered.



The property features expansive guest suites that showcase views of the city. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE TAMPA EDITION

“Tampa is a city that’s really coming into its own,” says Schrager. “It’s got a good quality of life and a great food scene. It’s a city in the sun, but it’s not a vacation-only spot; it’s a real living, breathing city, and that’s what I think is so special about it.” 500 Channelside Drive, Tampa, @editiontampa