The James Beard Foundation Taste America Culinary Series Returns To Miami

By: Charlotte Trattner

As the organization behind one of America’s most prestigious culinary awards, the James Beard Foundation knows something about good food. Now, the Foundation’s national Taste America culinary series will return to Miami featuring a walk-around tasting for the first time ever.

Photo By: Mikhail Lipyanskiy

Featuring an all-star roster of Miami’s top chefs, the Taste America series highlights the richness and diversity of local food culture in cities across the country, while spotlighting 20 chef teams who are uniquely leading the industry forward and championing the James Beard Foundation’s mission of Good Food for Good.

“We are thrilled to host Taste America in Miami and celebrate the city’s distinct and vibrant food culture through the work of our incredible TasteTwenty and guest chefs,” said Siobhan Flaherty Haber, vice president of events at the James Beard Foundation. “As representatives of our Good Food for Good mission, we look forward to sharing their stories, exceptional talent, and everything they do for their communities at this exciting walk-around tasting.”

The event series, presented by Capital One, celebrates chefs and independent restaurants featuring walk-around tastings and pop-up dinners. Host and visiting chefs are paired together to innovate and collaborate, while guests are offered a window into the tastes and innovations shaping our country’s food culture.

Photo By: Mikhail Lipyanskiy

Proceeds from Taste America events will benefit the participating chefs and the James Beard Foundation’s national impact programming supporting equity, sustainability, women’s leadership, and the culinary industry.

Held on October 10 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Miami’s Rubell Museum, guests can experience Miami’s culinary prowess, while supporting the James Beard Foundation. This year, participating chefs include Timon Balloo from The Katherine, Eileen Andrade from Finka Table & Tap, Carlos Garcia behind Leku Miami, Carmen Miranda behind Tacombi, Cesar Zapata and Ani Meinhold of Phuc Yea, Tristen Epps of Ocean Social Miami, Karla Hoyos of Tacotomia, Raheem Sealey of Drinking Pig BBQ, and more.

Tickets are all-inclusive of food and drinks. Early bird general admission tickets are available here until August 31 or until supplies last.