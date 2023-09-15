Here's What Taylor Swift Was Drinking At The 2023 MTV VMAs

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink People

Did you watch the MTV VMAs?

It was a great night for Taylor Swift, who tied the record for most VMA wins in a single night, taking home nine moon men out of the 11 categories for which she was nominated.

She also had a great time freaking out over the fully reformed *NSYNC, who presented Swift with an award that event, and dancing along to Shakira’s incredible Video Vanguard Award performance—but did you happen to catch what she was sippin’ on?

Swift and her new pal Ice Spice were seen giggling and sharing a little cocktail, which we know to be an off-the-menu favorite among the stars that evening, and we’ve got the recipe so you can enjoy it as well.

It turns out Bacardí was the official spirit of the 2023 MTV VMAs, and while they did concoct a specialty cocktail for the evening, celebs in the audience were treated to a simple sip that needed only three ingredients to recreate.

If you haven’t yet watched the VMAs, consider concocting the same cocktail Swift enjoyed while taking it all in, and if you have watched the performances and acceptance speeches, you can at least give this a taste and pretend you’re Taylor Swift for a moment.

Bacardí VMA Celeb Cocktail

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Bacardí Superior Rum

3.5 oz coconut water

Lime wedge (garnish)

Directions: Mix the rum and coconut water in a shaker with ice, strain and serve with a lime wedge garnish. Enjoy!