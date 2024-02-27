There's One More Way You Can Get Tickets To Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture, Lifestyle,

While Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film may be just around the corner from streaming on Disney Plus, seeing the superstar’s real-life show remains one of the most coveted tickets worldwide.

This made it all very difficult to snag a seat to Swift’s show whether for last year’s initial U.S. leg, her current international slate of shows or her second stateside run happening later this fall.

However, your luck may be turning around if you were among the chorus of Swifties who couldn’t get tickets. There’s one more way you can get tickets, and it promises a real jet-set Bonnie and Clyde sort of experience.

Marriott International’s travel program and marketplace, Marriott Bonvoy, just launched a sweepstakes where members can win one of three once-in-a-lifetime experiences at the Eras Tour. The top prize is inclusive of air travel, hotel accommodations and tickets to three tour stops for two at select shows in Europe, Canada and the U.S. This just might be that fever-dream high Taylor sings about.

What’s more, Swiftie Marriott Bonvoy members can also jump at the chance to snag a Marriott Bonvoy Moments package for the Eras Tour, which includes two concert tickets, a two-night hotel stay, dinner, a spa treatment, transportation to and from the concert venue and more. The packages go live on March 13 at noon.

“Fueled by a deep desire to experience her shows live, Taylor Swift fans have traveled near and far to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, and now, Marriott Bonvoy is helping fans make their passion a reality,” said Peggy Roe, executive vice president and chief customer officer of Marriott International. “People today are craving community and connection through shared experiences. We designed Marriott Bonvoy to give members access to people, places and passions they love, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be extending this unforgettable experience to new and existing members around the world.”

Swift recently wrapped her run of shows in Australia and will next head to Singapore, followed by Europe and the United Kingdom through the summer. She will return to the U.S. in October to bring the Eras Tour to Florida, Louisiana and Indiana.

