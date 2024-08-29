Check Into These Tay-lor Made Miami Hotel Experiences During The Eras Tour

Culture, Lifestyle, Feature, Community,

Calling all Swifties—it’s about to be a sight when the light of Taylor Swift descends upon Miami this October. The Eras Tour is taking over Miami from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, so now is the time to cue up “Cruel Summer” and “Champagne Problems” and listen on repeat. To take the Taylor experience to the next level, check into one of these Miami hotels that will ensure your stay is the ultimate Taylor-coded weekend.

The Elser Hotel & Residences

398 NE 5th St. / Website

Head to The Eras Tour in style with The Elser Hotel’s exclusive experiential package that includes a welcome “Bejeweled” mocktail and a Swiftie-approved welcome basket with a Polaroid camera, a friendship bracelet-making kit and other surprises. Guests will find products rumored to be in Taylor’s skin-care lineup in the bathrooms, plus tea and snacks in the fully equipped in-room kitchen to cure those post-concert cravings.

The Eras Tour movie soundtrack will be playing at the hotel’s expansive pool deck all day long and Swiftie-themed fitness classes will feature music from every era for the ultimate pregame without ever having to leave the hotel. The package also covers transportation with limo service by Limo Miami to and from the stadium. Book your reservation here.

The Balfour Hotel

350 Ocean Drive / Website

The “Bejeweled at The Balfour” package begins with the Swiftie mocktail, “Sweet Nothing,” inspired by the track on her Midnights album. The “Bejeweling” experience continues with face gems, glitter and body jewelry waiting in the rooms, along with a friendship bracelet-making kit. Guests can then join fellow Swifties at the bar, where mixologist Alberto Montesino will present a cocktail-making demo on the “Traylor Hideaway,” inspired by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s tropical getaway in the Bahamas. Keep the buzz going into the next day with the “Evermore” bottomless mimosa brunch menu, curated by Executive Chef Antony Awak and served on the art deco patio overlooking Ocean Drive.

The Gabriel South Beach

640 Ocean Drive / Website

Guests will kick off The Eras Tour experience at The Gabriel South Beach with a specialty welcome cocktail—the “Miss Americana, Taylor’s Version” of the French 75. En suite, guests will uncover a friendship bracelet-making kit, a Pandora “Moon and Star” ring set as an homage to Taylor’s “Midnight Rain” and all of Taylor’s favorite skin care and beauty products. Additionally, enjoy black car service to and from the show, a Priv personal stylist, an in-room K’Alma Spa treatment and strawberries and champagne to guarantee you’re adequately pampered to complement the best weekend of your life.

Gale Miami Hotel & Residences

601 NE 1st Ave. / Website

The newly opened Gale Miami is offering a $100 Uber gift card for swift (no pun intended) transportation to and from the concert, a friendship bracelet for swapping with fellow Swifties, a stylish fanny pack and makeup bag to store concert essentials and a hand fan to stay cool among the packed crowds. Reserve your room here, from now until Oct. 12.