Taylor Swift Enchants In Blue Oscar De La Renta At Eras Tour Film Premiere

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty Entertainment

It felt like a perfect night for a movie premiere.

Taylor Swift walked the red—or should we say maroon—carpet at The Grove in Los Angeles on Oct. 11 in honor of her Eras Tour film.

The shade of the blue Oscar de la Renta dress she wore recalls her 1989 album, which she is set to re-release on Oct. 27.

Other stars who celebrated with the Cruel Summer singer included Adam Sandler, Simu Liu, Maren Morris, Beyoncé and more.

Swift also shared a social post with the Renaissance queen. "I'm so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a concert documentary that follows her record-breaking world tour, is in theaters today, Oct. 11 (a day earlier than previously announced). Find tickets here.

See Swift's full look below.