The Ultimate Guide To A Taylor Swift -Themed Weekend

Are you ready for it, Swifties? Miss Americana, Taylor Swift, is bringing her showstopping Eras Tour to Miami. With shows from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, it seems the entire city is embracing the Taylor Swift “Style.” From customized hotel stays to cocktails and spa experiences, we have the ultimate guide to a Taylor-coded weekend.



PHOTO BY ALLEN J. SCHABEN/GETTY

Where to Relax:

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

If you need to calm down after Taylor Swift’s exhilarating show, Carillion Miami Wellness Resort is offering the Wellness Era at Carillon package. Guests who book can experience a complete Swiftie-inspired spa and fitness experience, including special friendship bracelets from the Little Words Project, which are perfect for trading at the concert. Guests can opt for a hotel package that features a signature 50-minute Calm Down aromatherapy massage, touchless treatments, a Taylor-themes workout class, friendship bracelets and transportation to Hard Rock Stadium for the concert. Or go for the Calm Down spa package to bring post-concert bliss. Available until Oct. 31. 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @carillonhotel



Photo Courtesy: Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Where to Stay

How To Travel To The Concert

Traffic in Miami is always tough, but driving to the Hard Rock Stadium always poses a challenge. With the Eras Tour coming to the city, Uber is highlighting its Uber Shuttle, a new affordable and convenient way for fans to travel to the stadium, so no Getaway Car is needed. The shuttle is entering its Taylor Swift era this upcoming weekend, complete with disco decor, goodies from Ulta and Covergirl, and more sparkling surprises on select buses throughout the weekend. With multiple Uber Shuttles running post-event routes to Brickell and Bayfront throughout the weekend, concert-goers can open their Uber app and select their desired pickup and dropoff locations to book their spot home from the show on an Uber Shuttle. Make sure you arrive at least five minutes ahead of the scheduled pickup and show the confirmed QR code. Uber has also teamed up with Fontainebleau offering shuttle rides to and from the stadium.



Photo Courtesy: Uber

Where to Grab Drinks

East Miami

Grab a drink at Quinto at EAST Miami. Enjoy two specially-curated cocktails paying homage to Taylor’s top hits, including Sparkling Dilemmas, a play on “Champagne Problems,” and the Salt in the Wound Margarita, pulling from Bad Blood. 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, @eastmia

Rosa Sky



Photo Courtesy: Rosa Sky Rooftop

Brickell’s decadent rooftop bar, Rosa Sky, takes your “Wildest Dreams” to the next level with its dreamy Swifty in the Sky Rooftop Experience. Running throughout the entire weekend, guests can enjoy Instagram-worthy moments, themed cocktails, décor and a DJ spinning the most popular songs. Enjoy special cocktails, including the “Lavender Haze,” “Feeling 22,” “Wildest Dreams” and “The Tortured Poet.” 115 SW Eighth St., Miami, @rosaskyrooftop

Moxy South Beach

Feel like “The Lucky One” as you sing and sip along to an Era setlist all day. Enjoy special themed drinks as Bar Moxy turns into a Taylor Swift daydream celebrating Taylor’s iconic musical journey. Oct. 18 and 19, 915 Washington Ave. Miami Beach, @moxysouthbeach

For Fun

Moxy Miami South Beach

Grab some sunscreen and your favorite swimsuit for some poolside Pilates. Hosted by Starr Hawkins (@babymommafit), enjoy a special Taylor Swift-themed Pilates class in honor of the Eras Tour. The low-impact workout class is free for hotel guests and Miami locals. Oct. 19, 8 a.m., 915 Washington Ave. Miami Beach, sign up here

The Eden Roc

For those who can’t make it to the concert, make sure to check out Movie Night at the Roc. The hotel will be streaming The Eras Tour film in tandem with the concert, so you can still feel the Midnight’s magic. Oct. 18

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa’s Tidal Cove

Tidal Cove is transforming its five-acre waterpark into the ultimate fan club in honor of the much-anticipated concert. Throughout the weekend, splash along to Taylor Swift-themed pool parties and enjoy DJs playing her entire discography. Enjoy lip-syncing battles, a costume contest, games, friendship bracelet-making, themed cocktails and more. Oct. 19-20, 19999 W Country Club Dr., Aventura, @jwturnberry, Click here for more information

R House



Photo Courtesy: R House

Miami’s famed Drag Brunch spot, R House, is hosting a special Eras-themed weekend brunch with extravagant performances. Guests can also enjoy three unique cocktails inspired by different albums and songs. Enjoy Lover, a twist on the classic spritz, Lady in Red, a rum-based cocktail, and Lavender Haze, inspired by the “Midnights” album and made with Ford’s Gin, marmalade honey, lavender soda, butterfly flower and citrus. Oct. 19-20, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami, @rhousewynwood

The Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Taylor’s Miami tour dates are only Oct.18 to 20, the Frost Museum of Science is keeping the fun going with an immersive laser light show. Get ready to “Shake it Off” listening to Taylor Swift and under the Frost Planetarium’s 67-foot dome. Oct. 25th at 10 p.m., 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Sign up here

Some of Taylor’s Fav Spots

As Swiftie fever takes over the city, dine at some of Taylor’s favorite restaurants. Lucali’s original Brooklyn spot is known for having seen its fair share of visits from the star, and Miami Beach’s spot offers an atmosphere and culinary bites that rival the New York spot. Make sure to try the Three-Cheese Fusilli, originally a temporary “off-the-menu” item at its Brooklyn location that is now a staple in Miami Beach. 1930 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, @lucalimia