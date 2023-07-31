14 Snapshots Of Taylor Swift's Iconic Eras

WIth 10 studio albums, and three re-recorded versions, Swift has evolved through each era (in this case, coinciding with her albums). As the superstar continues to dominate, take a look at her style and stage presence throughout the years.
Photography by: Al Messerschmidt, Getty Images; Mike Coppola, FilmMagic; Barry King, WireImage; Kevin Mazur, WireImage; James Devaney, GC Image; Kevin Kane, WireImage; Carl Timpone, BFA.com, Ian West, PA Images via Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images; Virisa Yong, BFA.com; Fernando Leon, TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management; Billy Farrell,BFA.com