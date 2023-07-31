Taylor Swift: Photos Through The Years

    

14 Snapshots Of Taylor Swift's Iconic Eras

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | July 31, 2023 | People Entertainment

As the U.S. leg of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour comes to a close this weekend, we're celebrating her in all her, well, eras.

WIth 10 studio albums, and three re-recorded versions, Swift has evolved through each era (in this case, coinciding with her albums). As the superstar continues to dominate, take a look at her style and stage presence throughout the years.

The Era: Taylor Swift (2006)

Taylor Swift In 20006

The Era: Fearless (2008)

Taylor Swift In 2008

The Era: Speak Now (2010)

Taylor Swift In 2010

The Era: Red (2012)

Taylor Swift In 2012

The Era: 1989 (2014)

Taylor Swift

The Era: Reputation (2017)

Taylor Swift in 2017

The Era: Lover (2019)

Taylor Swift in 2019

The Era: Folklore (2020)

The Era: Evermore (2020)

The Era: Fearless (Taylor's Version) (2021)

Taylor Swift in 2021

The Era: Red (Taylor's Version) (2021)

Taylor Swift in 2021

The Era: Midnights (2022)

0731taylor2023midnightsbfa.jpg

The Era: Speak Now (Taylor's Version) (2023)

Taylor Swift In 2023

Honorable Era Mention: Bleachella

Taylor Swift: Bleachella

While not officially an "era," it is an important part of Swiftlore.


Photography by: Al Messerschmidt, Getty Images; Mike Coppola, FilmMagic; Barry King, WireImage; Kevin Mazur, WireImage; James Devaney, GC Image; Kevin Kane, WireImage; Carl Timpone, BFA.com, Ian West, PA Images via Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images; Virisa Yong, BFA.com; Fernando Leon, TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management; Billy Farrell,BFA.com