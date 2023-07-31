14 Snapshots Of Taylor Swift's Iconic Eras

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | People Entertainment

As the U.S. leg of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour comes to a close this weekend, we're celebrating her in all her, well, eras.

WIth 10 studio albums, and three re-recorded versions, Swift has evolved through each era (in this case, coinciding with her albums). As the superstar continues to dominate, take a look at her style and stage presence throughout the years.

The Era: Taylor Swift (2006)

The Era: Fearless (2008)

The Era: Speak Now (2010)

The Era: Red (2012)

The Era: 1989 (2014)

The Era: Reputation (2017)

The Era: Lover (2019)

The Era: Folklore (2020)

The Era: Evermore (2020)

The Era: Fearless (Taylor's Version) (2021)

The Era: Red (Taylor's Version) (2021)

The Era: Midnights (2022)

The Era: Speak Now (Taylor's Version) (2023)

Honorable Era Mention: Bleachella

While not officially an "era," it is an important part of Swiftlore.