9 Innovative Gadgets To Gift The Cutting-Edge Tech Titan

Looking to deliver a gift that's as impressive as it is cutting-edge? These sleek inventions and ingenious gadgets are at the forefront of modern innovation, providing remarkable every day efficiency as much as they are futuristically dazzling. If you're also looking for gifts perfect for the athlete, philanthropist, or fashionista in your life, be sure to peruse our other holiday gift guides.

Fizzics DraftPour

Fizzics is devoted to optimizing the beer serving and drinking experience, and with their DraftPour, you can truly elevate any beer of your liking. Designed with their patented Micro-Foam™ technology, pouring any beer from a lager to a stout, IPA, and more through their brilliant device creates an enhanced nitro-style mouthfeel that's unique, bold, and absolutely divine. $124.99

For those always on the road, the GARMIN Dash Cam Mini 2 is essential in recording crisp 1080p HD video footage in a near-panoramic 140-degree scope. This camera is sleek, discreet, unobtrusive, and boasts Garmin Clarity™ HDR optics that can capture every detail in high-quality both day and night, providing peace of mind for all daily commuters. $129.99

Bartesian Premium Cocktails on Demand

What's better than a well-made cocktail? A personal mixology robot that can precisely craft them for you! The award-winning Bartesian from Williams Sonoma is your new favorite personal bartender that can concoct any libation from margaritas to old-fashioneds and more for you in a matter of seconds. Just provide your spirit of choice with their separately-sold recyclable capsules equipped with specific barcodes. $369.95

Ember Mug²

The Ember Mug² will effortlessly be your new favorite among your collection, as it allows you to set your exact preferred drinking temperature, and precisely maintain that specific degree for over an hour. You wil never have to worry about constantly getting up to heat or cool down your beverage again with this vibrantly chic tool. $129.95

Fabula Crystal Brown

The Fabula Crystal Brown by Fauna cleverly combines trendy fashion with functional tech to give you sunglasses that as stylish as it is smart. These glasses come with micro-speakers and microphones that allow you to keep cool while looking cool, eliminating the hassle of coordinating your earpiece with your eyewear. These USB-charging audio features are powerful yet discreet, allowing you to hear calls and music in crisp quality while still being able to be aware of your surroundings, with the shades protecting you from the UVA and UVB rays. $199.00

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 Portable Bluetooth speaker

Who knew your new statement furniture piece would be a Bluetooth speaker? The Beoplay A9 by Bang & Olufsen is a portable speaker that adorns any part of the room and can emit quality sound however you display it. This is a minimalist, yet sophisticated work of modern art that's as gorgeous to look at as it is to listen to. $3,799

Under $100: Yoga Sleep Dohm® Classic Sound Machine

Yoga Sleep's Dohm® Classic Sound Machine is a luxuriously affordable must-have, as it carefully exudes a delicate natural white noise that can be precisely customized to ensure you receive the best quality of sleep. With a wide range of fashionable colors to choose from, the vital benefits this cost-effective and helpful device offers is truly priceless. $47.99

Under $500: Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle

Feel like a barista in your own home with Fellow's Stagg EKG Pro, a trailblazing pour-over kettle that can be spotted in all of the most opulent and hip cafes. From the ergonomic design, to the customizable brew settings, precision temperature control and smart connection to WiFi, this kettle will revolutionize any drink you create from it. $225

Under $1000: OONI Koda Outdoor Pizza Oven

The Koda Outdoor Pizza Oven by OONI will reinvent the way you look at pizza-making. This state-of-the-art mini portable oven is remarkably futuristic, weighing only 20.4lbs and being able to achieve a temperature of 950°F in just 15 minutes. With your pie ready in literally a minute, you'll never order take-out again. $399.00

2022 is truly a premier year for technological advancement, and with these futuristic gifts, you can ensure your recipient is living like "the Jetsons."

