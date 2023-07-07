Explore Your Miami Wanderlust With Ted Baker's Summer Collection

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Lifestyle fashion

British fashion brand Ted Baker has launched a new global content campaign with the spotlight on Miami and all her unmatched glory. Dubbed as “the place imagination and innovation call home,” Miami’s quintessential experiences from dawn to dusk are captured under the artistic direction of Imperial Moto founder Matt McKenna in Ted Baker Presents: Postcards From Miami. The latest summer collection showcases an assortment of crisp white linens, clean blazers and button-downs, eye-catching colors and tropical prints—designed to be flaunted around what locals consider to be Miami’s most prized destinations.