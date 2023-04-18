Get To Know Social Media Superstar Tessa Brooks

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Lifestyle Celebrity

What does your beauty routine look like right now?

I’ve been doing a lot more natural looks than I used to. I have been trying to embrace feeling my skin and feeling myself by not having loads of makeup covering my true face, or hair extensions, etc. It feels like I’m living the true essence of who I am. I’m on the go a lot, and I like to be able to do my beauty routine quickly these days. A little tip: I learned if I add in a lip or liner, it can create a fun ‘moment’ or look without changing the simplicity, especially when traveling and having little time to do makeup. I think this is also hand in hand with the fact that I’ve been more focused on putting the attention on my clothes and less on the face.

What are your tips for styling on the run?

Hair: Throw into a slick bun. Styling: Go for classic pieces and mix it up with accessories. I’m really in a phase right now where I believe less is more. Keep it simple with classic pieces in terms of clothing, and let the accessories add to it, make it unique, different and cool.



How do you utilize your social media platform to engage with your followers? What’s the most rewarding element about that?

Recently, I’ve really enjoyed sharing my style with my followers. In the past years, I’ve been a bit shy, but I’ve been trying to step out of my comfort zone. I am excited to engage more and talk more with my audience, rather than just showing what I’m wearing or doing. I want to have more conversations and let them get to know me again on a deeper level this year.



How have you helped others when it comes to mental health struggles?

Whenever I’ve opened up about my own struggles, I’ve noticed that it helps others feel less alone as well, so I am trying to focus on doing more of that this year. When I’ve been struggling or I haven’t felt great, it was hard for me to even make videos, so being able to be ‘someone’s someone’ who they can turn to and watch when they’re in a bad state and make them feel better is a goal of mine. There is a lot of both negativity and positivity on the internet. I hope I can be the positive in someone else’s life.

Words to live by?

My supporters from the beginning know it will always be ‘It’s always about your mindset,’ but some of the newer words that I live by are ‘Don’t blame yourself for not knowing better when you didn’t know better.’ There is yin and yang in everything—you can find the good and the bad in all things. But life is a lot easier when you focus on the good.