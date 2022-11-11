The Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving In Miami

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Culture Food & Drink Community

Thanksgiving is one of Americans' favorite holidays, as loved ones reunite to give gratitude accompanied by a delicious meal and a fantastic ambiance. However, the holiday doesn't have to be all about cooking and leaving dirty dishes in the sink to be washed as soon as the celebration ends. For that reason, many restaurants always offer the best Thanksgiving dinners, giving guests the opportunity to takeout if they don't feel like celebrating away from their homes while enjoying their delicious food. The following Miami staples are no exception; find out what these 11 Magic City restaurants are offering for Thanksgiving so you can enjoy the holiday without the extra work.

Thanksgiving In Miami: Dinners | Brunches | Pick Up Orders

DINNERS

Le Jardinier

151 NE 41st St Suite 135 / Website

This Thanksgiving, toast to gratitude at Le Jardinier, part of the Bastion Collection, where Head Bartender Ruben Rolon - a recent recipient of the 2022 Florida Michelin Guide's Exceptional Cocktails Award - has handcrafted a selection of beautiful bubbles to pair with an al la carte menu of dishes such as Foie Gras & Butternut Squash Parfait, Cauliflower & Mascarpone Agnolotti, and Roasted Chicken with Charred Salvatore Martone, Executive Pastry Chef, has created a special dessert to complement your meal.

Carbone

49 Collins Ave / Website

This Thanksgiving, Carbone is serving a lavish four-course meal with options such as Tuna Calabrese, Mario's Meatballs, Caesar Salad alla ZZ, and an extraordinary Glazed Turkey Breast served with cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, squash agrodolce, and cranberry mostarda. Finish with a Pecan Pie or a Lemon Cheesecake.

Dirty French Steakhouse

1200 Brickell Ave / Website

Enjoy The Dirty French Turkey Feast, featuring Roasted Heritage Turkey and four exceptional sides, in the Magic City. The feast will begin with classics like the Beef Carpaccio before moving on to The Dirty French Turkey Feast, featuring Roasted Heritage Turkey and four exceptional sides. As an option, add a World-Famous Prime Rib and finish with Pecan Pie la Mode and Crème Brûlée.

The Strand At Carillon Miami

6801 Collins Ave / Website

This Thanksgiving indulge, in Executive Chef Rosario Corrao's special menu at The Strand at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. The Strand will offer seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. for those who feel like dining out. Reservations are required. The four-course meal is priced at $95 for adults and $45 for kids 12 & under. Some of the delicious items you may enjoy include butternut squash soup, black fig ravioli, lemon pepper roasted turkey and more.

COTE Miami

3900 NE 2nd Ave / Website

This year, gather your loved ones around the table at Michelin-starred COTE Miami. COTE's curated Thanksgiving Feast ($125 pp++) offers a tour of COTE's finest plates, including four selected cuts of COTE's most notable USDA Prime and American Wagyu Beef complemented by an array of fixings such as pickled seasonal vegetables and salads; fresh Red Leaf Lettuce with Ssaam-jang; Turkey Mandoo; Savory Egg Soufflé; Japchae, Korean glass noodles with mountain vegetables; Galbi Jjim, braised short ribs; Kimchi Jiggae, a spicy and tart stew with kimchi, pork belly, and gochugaru; Sticky Rice Stuffing with Chinese sausage and shiitake mushrooms; followed by Soft Serve ice cream topped with soy sauce caramel for dessert.

L’Atelier De Joël Robuchon

151 NE 41st St. / Website

This Thanksgiving head to the two Michelin-starred L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon of the Bastion Collection to enjoy a harmonious dining experience. You can sit at the restaurant's signature dining counter facing directly into the open kitchen and watch the chefs prepare delightful Thanksgiving dishes like Le Ris De Veau (Roasted Veal Sweetbreads), Le Souffle Au Fromage (Comté Cheese Soufflé with Honeynut Squash Confit), La Canette (Crispy Skin Duck Breast), and Le Filet Mignon (Spiced Crepes with Braised Chestnut).

Bagatelle Miami

1669 Collins Ave / Website

Gather around the Thanksgiving table at Bagatelle, where every dish is infused with flavors from the French Riviera. Chef Rocco Seminara and Chef Jimmy de Almeida's exquisite signature menu features the finest French gastronomy, with classic sides dressed up - think: brown butter mashed potatoes with extra black truffle.

ADDiKT At W Miami

485 Brickell Ave / Website

ADDIKT is offering a special $80 per person prix-fixe menu featuring inventive takes on fall favorites like Roasted Butternut Squash Soup with spinach ravioli, toasted chestnut, and orange oil; Braised Short Rib with cauliflower puree, baby romanesco, and red wine reduction; Pumpkin Pie with cinnamon chantilly and caramel sauce; and more.

Mayami

127 NW 23rd St. / Website

Look no further for an all-in-one nightlife experience with fantastic food, music, and entertainment! Philippe Kalifa, the famous nightlife mastermind behind El Patio Wynwood, brings Mayami to life in the heart of Miami's creative Wynwood area. The 10,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor restaurant and lounge transports guests to ancient Mayan Civilization by delivering exceptional cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and a late-night party environment complete with aerialists and fire dancers. This popular restaurant is a great spot to celebrate Thanksgiving and skip the ordinary while giving thanks.

Komodo

801 Brickell Ave / Website

Komodo, located in the heart of Brickell, will be serving an exclusive Thanksgiving menu with delectable appetizers such as Cheddar Jalapeno Cornbread and Duck Salad; main courses such as Char Siu Barbeque Turkey and Pork Belly; sides such as Kimchi Mashed Potatoes, Miso Butter Corn, and Crispy Brussels Sprouts; and dessert the Spiced Carrot Cake.

Red Rooster Overtown

920 NW 2nd Ave / Website

Red Rooster Overtown, the popular Overtown restaurant, will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For those wishing to celebrate the holiday with their family or throw a delicious 'Friendsgiving,' the vibrant Overtown hotspot is the ideal location. Skip all the cooking work; this is something to be thankful for. The a la carte menu will feature starters like Cornbread, Greens & Grains and Mac & Cheese followed by Rooster-style family sides like Marcus’ Cornbread Stuffing and Not Your Auntie’s Candied Yams Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Smoked Gouda, Chipotle, Jerk Marshmallow. Main course options include a Turkey Duo Jerk Smoked Breast, Smothered Turkey Leg Osso Bucco, Cranberry Mango Chutney and Roasted Stuffed Lobster Oyster Cornbread Stuffing, Lobster Gravy and more. Takeout is also available for those looking to celebrate at home.

Swan

90 NE 39 St. / Website

Swan will offer a $95 pre-fixe menu that includes appetizers such as Pumpkin Soup with cranberry compote, pumpkin seed oil, and toasted pepitas; second-course dishes such as Chestnut Agnolotti with black truffle and mascarpone; main courses such as Slow Roasted Turkey Breast and Confit Leg with truffle butter and sage; and desserts such as Sweet Potato Pie. Dishes will also be sold à la carte.

The Key Club

3015 Grand Ave / Website

The Key Club in the heart of Coconut Grove will offer a three-course dinner for $72 per person this Thanksgiving. Starting with Butternut Squash Soup, then Tortellini with Black Truffle Butter, then Whole Roasted Turkey with various sides such as green beans, mac and cheese, sourdough stuffing, and more. Finally, for dessert, try the pumpkin and chocolate pecan pie.

Days of Pick Up: November 18th - November 23 // 24 Hours Advance Notice Required

The Key Club will also offer a $250 take-out option if you don't want to cook this Thanksgiving. Beginning with Butternut Squash Soup and a Quinoa Kale Salad, the main course is Whole Roasted Turkey with various sides such as green beans, sourdough stuffing, and more. Finally, finish with a Pumpkin Pie. Feel free to add on additional extras like a bottle of wine, macaroni, and cheese, or an extra caramel apple pie.

Strawberry Moon

601 Washington Ave / Website

Strawberry Moon is a trendy, high-energy Mediterranean restaurant and bar located inside The Goodtime Hotel, overlooking the busy streets of South Beach. This Thanksgiving, Miami residents, and visitors are invited to enjoy a three-course pre-fixe menu for $85 that includes Roasted Butternut Squash Soup, Fall Endive, and Apple Salad. Herb Roasted Heritage Turkey Breast served with a brioche stuffed leg, sage gravy, and quince cranberry. Gouda Mac and Cheese, Yukon Gold Potato Puree, Ginger Glazed Yams, and a Fuji Apple Cobbler for dessert are also highlighted.

Ambersweet At The Confidante Miami Beach

4041 Collins Ave / Website

This Thanksgiving, The Confidante Miami Beach's oceanfront oasis will provide a Family Style Turkey Dinner at its trademark restaurant Ambersweet. Guests will give thanks as they begin their meal with a delectable Amuse Bouche, followed by their choice of salad (serves two) and entree (serves four) ranging from Turkey Breast with Cranberry Sauce, Green Beans, and Almond Gravy ($70) to Slow Roasted Beef Prime Rib with Grilled Asparagus and Foie Gras Jus ($85). Each dish is served with Cornbread Stuffing, Roasted Fall Vegetables, and Creamy Mashed Potatoes, and a dessert table will be available.

BRUNCHES

Habitat At 1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Ave / Website

Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach will serve a special Thanksgiving prix-fixe brunch buffet for $105++, which will include a seasonal vegan soup, a cold station where guests may choose from chefs' dishes with an assortment of side options, and an array of side options. Guests can also select from charcuterie board options, a raw bar and ceviche, a chef carving station, seasonal dishes, a risotto station, and, of course, a variety of desserts from the pastry store. For $45++, Habitat will also provide a kids buffet for youngsters aged 10 and younger.

Nikki Beach

1 Ocean Drive / Website

Gather your loved ones and join Nikki Beach for a special Thanksgiving lunch menu featuring traditional holiday dishes and delicious homemade Nikki Beach x Bebitos Caramel apple pie created in collaboration with Bebitos, a beloved local bakery, and cafe. Enjoy the company of friends and family while immersed in festive fall decor, blue skies, and sunshine. Guests can choose from dishes such as White & Dark Turkey with rosemary, thyme, and sage, Chicory Smoked Honey Baked Ham glazed with Virginia honey, Green Bean Casserole, Smoked Gruyere Mac N' Cheese, and a sweet finish of Nikki Beach x Bebito's Cafe Caramel Apple Pie or traditional options such as Pumpkin and Pecan Pie. Thanksgiving is served at Nikki Beach from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.

PICK UP ORDERS

Le Zoo

9700 Collins Ave #135 / Website

Le Zoo’s Thanksgiving Family Dinner bundles are available for pre-order to pick up at the restaurant.

Steak 954

401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale / Website

Steak 954’s Thanksgiving Family Dinner bundles are available for pre-order to pick up at the restaurant.

Osteria Morini

1750 Alton Road / Website

This Thanksgiving, leave the cooking to Osteria Morini, West Avenue's go-to neighborhood eatery for authentic Northern Italian fare, so you can focus on what matters most: spending quality time with friends and family. Whether dining in or hosting at home, Osteria Morini's three-course prix fixe dinner and extensive to-go menu are perfect for Thanksgiving.

Enjoy the three course family style prix fixe for $75++ per person (kids under 12 are $55++ pp) from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. To learn more about the offerings click here.

For those celebrating at home, you can get the Thanksgiving to-go package for $135 and is available for pre-order until Nov.18 at 9:00 p.m., and ready for pickup on Nov. 23.

Fi’lia At SLS Brickell

4315, 1300 S Miami Ave / Website

It's the season to gather with those you care about to give thanks for all that we have. SLS Brickell's beloved Fi'lia will offer a special Thanksgiving Dinner menu on Nov. 24 for at-home or dine-in to bring you ease, gratitude, and quality dining this holiday. The three-course meal will cost $55 per person. It will include a Kale & Spinach Salad appetizer, Wood Fire Turkey entree, and Pumpkin Tart dessert. Fi'lia has also created the ideal fall cocktail menu to get you in the holiday spirit, which is perfectly paired with this Thanksgiving feast.