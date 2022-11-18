7 Elegant Thanksgiving Table Decor Ideas To Elevate Your Celebration

By: Alessandra Adams By: Alessandra Adams | | Lifestyle

The turkey is in the oven, the savory side dishes have been planned, and your cocktails are mixed. Now it's time to get the table ready!

With thanksgiving quickly approaching, you can’t forget to pick up some items for your table while you’re getting those last minute ingredients.

See also: 13 Festive Thanksgiving Cocktail Recipes

Whether you are into the vibrant browns and oranges of the fall season, or you are more a minimalist and Earthy kind of home, there are so many ways to get your Thanksgiving table to leave people asking, “how did they do it?”

We gathered a few design inspiration and tutorial videos from TikTok to help get you in the festive spirit.

Muted and Earthy

Starting off with one of the more simple settings, this Earthy setup incorporates faux pine placemats and gold plates for a little sparkle. Straight from your favorite pinterest board, this table is perfect if you aren’t into bright oranges or reds. Add a little flare with a handmade menu or name card.

Rustic Vibes

Sticking with the Earth vibes, this next idea incorporates similar pine accents with the addition of the pine cone. Instead of the pine placemats, you can incorporate the pine into the table with a table runner. Add the pine cones throughout the runner, and light some candles to set a cozy and welcoming ambiance.

Candle Centerpiece

#thanksgivingtable #thanksgivingdinner #thanksgivingtablescape #fallcandles #candles original sound - FiveFootFeminine @fivefootfeminine Elevate your tablescape this Thanksgiving with @VOLUSPA candles. Create a warm and inviting ambience for guests with fall fragrances that fill your space with exquisite scent and dazzle the eye with metallic details. There’s no shortage of luxury with these candles as your centerpiece. #Voluspa FRAGRANCES USED: 1) Forbidden Fig ( Notes of Ripened Fig, Velvety Musk, Midnight Rose & Fig Leaf) 2) Gilt Pomander and Hinoki ( Notes of Golden Spiced Pomander, Holly Berries, Cardamom & Japanese Hinoki Bark) 3) Baltic Amber ( Notes of Amber Resin, Sandalwood, Cedar & Vanilla Orchid) If you’d like to recreate this table in your home this holiday, shop all these candles on Voluspa.com #falltablescape

This next idea is great for anyone who loves a scented candle. There’s no better way to show off your fall candle collection than an abstract candle centerpiece on the Thanksgiving table. Tie the look together with green foliage—real or fake—and add some accent pieces with gold or silver plating and silverware. Of course you don’t have to light every candle, but the fall colors of the glass make for one creative centerpiece.

Bright and Orange

The classic oranges and browns of fall are another route you can take for your Thanksgiving spread. Include orange in the napkin ties, table runner and even the plates. Pops of green and yellow bring the whole look together. You can’t forget about the pumpkins—a classic fall symbol!

Mauve and Muted

If you don’t have much time to get your table sorted, this is a great option. The minimal and muted look is quick to set for your dinner. This look uses real magnolia branches from the creator's backyard, but you can use whatever greenery you have at hand. Once you throw in some candles and your best plates, the look is complete. It’s simple, effective and Pinterest worthy.

Burnt Orange

If you couldn’t already tell, most of these tablescapes use foliage to add extra flare to their looks. This table is no different. Burnt orange is a staple fall color, and there is no better way to incorporate it than through your table runner. Foliage adds some greenery, but if you don’t have any, you can also just pop on your pumpkins and gourds and replace the foliage with the different dishes of the day. The black and gold plates in this example are a great ways contrast to the stunning centerpiece. They don't take away from its focal point, but still add a pop of color.

All White

If orange, yellow and red just aren’t your thing, don’t worry! White is a great alternative for anyone who wants something super simple yet elegant. You can use your typical white plates and napkins, and use an accent color like gold to diversify the look. In this example, the gold outlined plates and brown placemats create some dimension in the tablescape.

Don't want the festive vibes to dissipate with the leftovers? Bring even more fun to your space with these trendy kitchen decor ideas, then enjoy the cozy feeling in your autumn paradise and do all your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping from the comfort of your own couch.