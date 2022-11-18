7 Elegant Thanksgiving Table Decor Ideas To Elevate Your Celebration

By: Alessandra Adams By: Alessandra Adams | November 18, 2022 | Lifestyle
The turkey is in the oven, the savory side dishes have been planned, and your cocktails are mixed. Now it's time to get the table ready!
With thanksgiving quickly approaching, you can’t forget to pick up some items for your table while you’re getting those last minute ingredients.
Whether you are into the vibrant browns and oranges of the fall season, or you are more a minimalist and Earthy kind of home, there are so many ways to get your Thanksgiving table to leave people asking, “how did they do it?”
We gathered a few design inspiration and tutorial videos from TikTok to help get you in the festive spirit.
@feelgoodfoodie Friendsgiving table setting from last weekend! I tested out the Feel Good Foodie Thanksgiving menu for the year on a some friends and got a whole lot of “so good!” #thanksgiving #tablesetting #tablesettingdecor #friendsgiving Cold Heart - Instrumental - KPH
Starting off with one of the more simple settings, this Earthy setup incorporates faux pine placemats and gold plates for a little sparkle. Straight from your favorite pinterest board, this table is perfect if you aren’t into bright oranges or reds. Add a little flare with a handmade menu or name card.
@summertstyles Thanksgiving dinner is going to be absolutely stunning this year! I love fall and can’t wait for sweater weather and TURKEY! #thanksgivingdecor #thanksgivingdecorideas #falltabledecor #thanksgivingdinner #fallvibes #fallaesthetics #thanksgivingvibes #thanksgiving table scape #thanksgivingtable #turkeyday@summertstyles Feeling Good - Michael Bublé
Sticking with the Earth vibes, this next idea incorporates similar pine accents with the addition of the pine cone. Instead of the pine placemats, you can incorporate the pine into the table with a table runner. Add the pine cones throughout the runner, and light some candles to set a cozy and welcoming ambiance.
@fivefootfeminine Elevate your tablescape this Thanksgiving with @VOLUSPA candles. Create a warm and inviting ambience for guests with fall fragrances that fill your space with exquisite scent and dazzle the eye with metallic details. There’s no shortage of luxury with these candles as your centerpiece. #Voluspa FRAGRANCES USED: 1) Forbidden Fig ( Notes of Ripened Fig, Velvety Musk, Midnight Rose & Fig Leaf) 2) Gilt Pomander and Hinoki ( Notes of Golden Spiced Pomander, Holly Berries, Cardamom & Japanese Hinoki Bark) 3) Baltic Amber ( Notes of Amber Resin, Sandalwood, Cedar & Vanilla Orchid) If you’d like to recreate this table in your home this holiday, shop all these candles on Voluspa.com #falltablescape #thanksgivingtable #thanksgivingdinner #thanksgivingtablescape #fallcandles #candles original sound - FiveFootFeminine
This next idea is great for anyone who loves a scented candle. There’s no better way to show off your fall candle collection than an abstract candle centerpiece on the Thanksgiving table. Tie the look together with green foliage—real or fake—and add some accent pieces with gold or silver plating and silverware. Of course you don’t have to light every candle, but the fall colors of the glass make for one creative centerpiece.
@lifebyleanna Easy Fall Table #falltabledecor #falldecor #falldecorating #fallentertaining #fall #thanksgiving #thanksgivingtablescape #thanksgivingtable Surrender - Natalie Taylor
The classic oranges and browns of fall are another route you can take for your Thanksgiving spread. Include orange in the napkin ties, table runner and even the plates. Pops of green and yellow bring the whole look together. You can’t forget about the pumpkins—a classic fall symbol!
@domesticallyblissful I have the sweetest mother-in-law! Roger’s parents have a gorgeous magnolia tree, and she is so kind to let me harvest as many magnolia branches as I need for my DIYs. I try not to take advantage of her kindness, so to help make this magnolia garland look extra full and to give it some depth and a variety of textures I started with 2 artificial eucalyptus garlands as the base. And since I used a base garland, I was able to stick the magnolia branches right into it to keep it in place without having to use floral wire or floral tape to form the garland. I had seen a gorgeous… You can read the full post “Magnolia Pear Thanksgiving Table” on my blog. #falltabledecor #falltablescape #falltabledecorinspo #falltable #DidYouYawn #thanksgiving #thanksgivingdinner #thanksgivingtable #thanksgivingtablescape #thanksgivingtabledecor #decoratewithme #diningroomdecor #diningroomchairs #diningroomtable Beauty and the Beast (from "Beauty and the Beast") [Instrumental Orchestral Version] - Magic Philharmonic Orchestra
If you don’t have much time to get your table sorted, this is a great option. The minimal and muted look is quick to set for your dinner. This look uses real magnolia branches from the creator's backyard, but you can use whatever greenery you have at hand. Once you throw in some candles and your best plates, the look is complete. It’s simple, effective and Pinterest worthy.
@toponlinefinds My Thanksgiving table decor! Everything is linked in my bio on my LIKEtoKNOW.it! #thanksgiving #thanksgivingvibes #thanksgivingtable #decorinspo The Good Part - AJR
If you couldn’t already tell, most of these tablescapes use foliage to add extra flare to their looks. This table is no different. Burnt orange is a staple fall color, and there is no better way to incorporate it than through your table runner. Foliage adds some greenery, but if you don’t have any, you can also just pop on your pumpkins and gourds and replace the foliage with the different dishes of the day. The black and gold plates in this example are a great ways contrast to the stunning centerpiece. They don't take away from its focal point, but still add a pop of color.
@farahjmerhi Thanksgiving tablescape! And before everyone comes at me… we will be serving our food buffet style on the kitchen counter. #thanksgivingdinner #tablescape #eleganttablescape Somewhere Only We Know - Gustixa
If orange, yellow and red just aren’t your thing, don’t worry! White is a great alternative for anyone who wants something super simple yet elegant. You can use your typical white plates and napkins, and use an accent color like gold to diversify the look. In this example, the gold outlined plates and brown placemats create some dimension in the tablescape.
Photography by: Kristen Prahl / Getty