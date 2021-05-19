The Best of Buenos Aires

By argentina.travel | May 19, 2021 | Lifestyle Sponsored Post Travel

Buenos Aires, Argentina has a plethora of must-dos and must-sees for every type of traveler. Whether it’s exploring the hundreds of bookstores located in the World Book Capital or observing authentic passion in the city’s intense soccer stadiums, we’ve rounded up top experiences in Buenos Aires that promise to entertain every type of traveler.

For the designer: In 2005, Buenos Aires was designated the first UNESCO City of Design. Visitors will enjoy perusing through the capital’s Metropolitan Design Center which also hosts the International Festival of Design, a five-day event addressing innovative, sustainable, and socially inclusive design. For more inspiration, find works by Frida Kahlo, Roberto Matta, Diego Rivera, and more at The Museum of Latin American Art. Creatives can even find inspiration by simply wandering the vibrant streets of the capital. Get lost in Barracas, a neighborhood in southern Buenos Aires which is home to some of the world’s most profound street art.

For the sports fanatic: When one thinks of Argentina, fútbol comes to mind. Boasting the most soccer stadiums in the world, Buenos Aires’s iconic sport venues allow you to visit where the greats have played. For soccer fans, no trip to Buenos Aires is complete without visiting the Boca Juniors Museum and Bombonera stadium, or Estadio Alberto J. Armando as it’s officially called, home to Diego Maradona’s Boca Juniors. To get a closer glimpse of the legend’s life, sports fans can explore Maradona’s Route, which follows the great’s youth, including Villa Fiorito — the neighborhood where he grew up, Bella Vista cemetery — were he was buried, and the Maradona Murals in La Boca — were street artist Alfredo Segatori painted a phenomenal mural that sits just over 65 feet high and 131 feet wide. Fanatics can also head to Nuñez to visit the River Plate Stadium home of Boca’s arch rivals, River Plate. Football is by far the most popular spectator sport in Argentina, but did you know that Buenos Aires hosts the most important polo club tournament in the world? Every October and November, the Cathedral of Polo holds the Argentine Open Polo Championship — the highest interclub competition in the world.

For the bibliophiles: Designated as the “World Book Capital” by UNESCO in 2011, Buenos Aires has more bookshops per capita (25 for every 100,000 people) than any other city in the world. The capital’s 800+ bookstores, thousands of affordable book kiosks, and famous International Book Fair, makes this city the ultimate paradise for book lovers. Whether readers prefer grabbing a paperback and relaxing outdoor at a cafe, or strolling the streets in search for works by the famous Argentine greats (Jorge Luis Borges and Julio Cortàzar among them), a must-do for literary-aficionados is exploring the El Ateneo Grand Splendid — a masterpiece of a opera house, that was converted in to the world’s most extravagant bookstore. Those who manage to put their book down for a moment will find that several book stores offer more than just iconic pieces of literature, hosting writing workshops, book readings, and live music events throughout the week.

For the socialite: From trendy bars with eclectic decor and innovative cocktails, to exclusive speakeasies offering concoctions made with top-shelf spirits, Buenos Aires is known for its vibrant nightlife. Visitors won’t have to look far to find a lively venue in this city that never sleeps. To get a feel for the culture, socialites can talk fútbol with Porteños (the name for the people of Buenos Aires) at a local pub, head to a vibrant restaurant for mouthwatering cuisine and craft cocktails, or enjoy spectacular views of the dazzling skyline at a roof-top bar. Pop into a nightclub or music venture to observe the city’s diverse music scene, with sounds ranging from salsa and tango, to funk and electro played by international DJs.

For additional information on Argentina, please visit argentina.travel.