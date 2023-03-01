Indulge In These Creative Confections At Time Out Market

By: Caroline Val By: Caroline Val | | Food & Drink food

TIME OUT MARKET BRINGS AN ALL-NEW COOKIE BAKERY TO MIAMI BEACH.



A variety of craveable cookies from The Blakery at Time Out Market COOKIE PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BLAKERY

What was once a delivery-only business, The Blakery has officially become a brick-and-mortar location opening its first storefront in the Time Out Market on Lincoln Road. Serving as the latest spot for your cookie cravings, the unique take on beloved desserts knows no bounds. Notably named after its owner and creator, Blake Warman, who first began the now-viral business from his University of Miami dorm room, The Blakery offers creative confections that will satisfy any sweet tooth. With handcrafted and instagrammable 6-ounce cookies, ice cream sandwiches, a Dunkaroo cookie that takes a spin on the classic '90s treat, an exclusive Time Out Market x Blakery cookie and more, the new one-of-a-kind dessert concept is sure to satisfy your next late-night craving. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach, @theblakeryli