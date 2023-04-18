Experience Skincare Bliss At Amy Peterson's Latest Haven

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Lifestyle Style & Beauty

ENTER SKINCARE BY AMY PETERSON’S LATEST NEW HAVEN FOR AESTHETICS: THE BODY SUITE.



The Body Suite is Skincare by Amy Peterson’s latest addition to her lush medspa. PHOTO COURTESY OF AMY PETERSON SKINCARE

“My vision was to create a space where you not only come in for body treatments but where you can also feel completely relaxed and recentered. The most common feedback we hear when people come in is, ‘I just want to hang out here forever!’ and that truly was our goal,” shares aesthetics guru Amy Peterson (@therealskinsavant). As a frequenter of the dreamy Miami Beach oasis, this is a statement I can get behind. Stepping into the ultrafeminine beauty sanctuary is like stepping inside an adult playground. With endless treatments to indulge in and a warm and inviting atmosphere, a visit to Peterson somehow always ends too soon.

In comes her latest introduction, The Body Suite. As mentioned, the expansion to the medspa has long been a dream of Peterson’s that is now a reality. One floor above the skincare destination, guests will find a plethora of services designed to enhance the body in various ways.



Amy Peterson. PORTRAIT BY OLGA MILJKO

“We designed a unique, comfortable environment where you can lie back and watch your favorite Netflix show while receiving one of our cutting-edge treatments,” says Peterson.

“Whether it’s building muscle, promoting better circulation or targeting weight loss, we offer the most innovative and technologically advanced services,” she notes. “Continued education is one of the pillars of our practice, and I always envisioned a conference room dedicated to team training. As the industry continues to grow and develop, so do we. Our providers work closely with each patient to create a customized treatment plan to ensure their optimal body results. It’s really about the patient experience and creating a fun and safe space where they can trust they are receiving the best services from a top-tier team of industry experts.”



PHOTO COURTESY OF AMY PETERSON SKINCARE

The offerings range from Sculpt, which targets cellulite, with additional contouring benefits to EON, a touchless laser device for targeted apoptotic fat reduction; EmSculpt NEO Edge—the latest launch from EmSculpt, which utilizes radio frequency and HIFEM technology to simultaneously address fat deposits and muscle groups in the lateral abdomen region; and LightStim, an LED light bed designed to reduce minor muscle and joint pain, as well as build collagen while improving skin quality. If this sounds too good to be true, just trust that it gets even better as all treatments are designed to be noninvasive with no downtime and gradual, effective results. After a consultation, guests will work with the professional staff to tailor a plan to their body to achieve optimal results.

The perfect complement to its downstairs practice—which has continued to serve as the ultimate skincare destination for men and women of all walks of life—The Body Suite builds on Peterson’s respected reputation and delivers further technologically forward treatments and solutions that address all areas of the body.



PHOTO COURTESY OF AMY PETERSON SKINCARE

“As our industry continues to advance, we want to ensure that we are able to offer our patients the best services available on the market,” says Peterson. “These treatments in Body complement the work we do in Skin because they are patient-focused and deliver the same overall health and wellness benefits associated with Skincare by Amy Peterson. We love knowing our patients can come in and feel they are being taken care of with the highest-rated treatments, from head to toe. As always, our goal is delivering the top services and treatments for our patients and making sure they feel their best with every visit.” 560 Lenox Ave., Unit 201 & 202, Miami Beach, @skincarebyamyp