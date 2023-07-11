The chicest 30 Italian brands showing at Cabana Swim Show in Miami, July 8-10

By Italian Trade Agency By Italian Trade Agency | | Sponsored Post fashion

INSPR ITALIA INNOVATION IN STYLE, at Cabana Swim Show in Miami, is a highly anticipated event in the Resort industry, renowned for showcasing the latest trends and designs in swimwear. Among the multitude of brands participating in the event, 30 Italian brands have emerged as true stars, curated by the Italian Trade Agency, Confindustria, and Confindustria Moda. These brands have made a name for themselves as trendsetters, combining Italian craftsmanship with innovative design concepts in the realm of swimwear and accessories.

To mark their debut, Cabana will present these 30 brands in an exclusive pop-up space called Pop Up Italia. This dedicated showcase will serve as the launching platform for these brands, providing them with a unique opportunity to shine. Carefully selected with meticulous curation, the assortment of styles on display caters to the discerning luxury resort buyer, offering a wide range of sophisticated staples and resort wear.

Prepare to immerse yourself in the world of the most stylish Italian brands under the sun. The lineup includes esteemed names such as 23° Eyewear, Alibi, Amorissimo, Chiara Boni Mare, Chio, Edelvissa, Fefe’ Napoli, Ferruccio Vecchi Studio, Flavia Valentini, Frida Querida Firenze, Giada Curti, Isabel Beachwear, Jo & Margot, Le Nine’, L.G.R., Lido, Marybloom, Masará, Miss Bikini, OF Handmade, Peninsula Swimwear, Pho Firenze, Raffaela D’Angelo, Rosmundo, Spektre Eyewear, Suahru, Tiki Napoli, Vanni, and Voile Blanche. These brands embody the essence of Italian style and will undoubtedly captivate fashion enthusiasts with their remarkable creations.

Discover the brands at www.inspritalia.com, VIVA l’ITALIA!