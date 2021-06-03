The Drive That Defines Dallas, Presented by Porsche

by Modern Luxury Editors | June 3, 2021 | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

Whether you are re-discovering your own hometown, or embarking on a new destination, the Porsche Panamera is the perfect vehicle for open roads.

The secret to luxurious travel is to enjoy the journey as much as the destination; and as we take to the open roads this summer, there is no better journey than behind the wheel of the new Porsche Panamera.

The perfect urban escape, Dallas plays host to whatever your heart might fancy. From award-winning spas to unforgettable dining, we rounded up our favorite Dallas luxuries, perfect for your next road trip.

DALLAS

The Drive that Defines Dallas

Where to Stay

Thompson Hotel Dallas >> 205 N Akard St, thompsondallas.com, A perfect blend of history and modernity, the Thompson Hotel is part of a $460 million preservation of one of Dallas’ iconic landmarks: The National. A design lover's dream, the property features an impressive collection of art and thoughtful design touches at every turn.

Where to Eat

Catbird >> 205 N Akard St, catbirddallas.com, Situated 10 floors above the bustling streets of Dallas with sweeping views of downtown, Catbird’s menu features delectable bites and drinks.

The Charles >> 1632 Market Center Blvd, thecharlesdallas.com, The Charles is the brainchild of some of Dallas’ most notable chefs. The diverse menu features beautiful dishes inspired by Italy with an expected Texas flare.

Where to Play

Dallas National Golf Club >> 1515 Knoxville St, dallasnationalgolfclub.com, This private, members only club is a tranquil surprise to any guest. Situated on terrain that overlooks the city of Dallas--yes, there are bluffs in Texas--Dallas National is the home course for Jordan Spieth.