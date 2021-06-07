The Drive that Defines The Hamptons, presented by Porsche

Modern Luxury | June 7, 2021 | Food & Drink Lifestyle Feature Travel

Whether you are re-discovering your own hometown, or embarking on a new destination, the Porsche Panamera is the perfect vehicle for open roads.

The secret to luxurious travel is to enjoy the journey as much as the destination; and as we take to the open roads this summer, there is no better journey than behind the wheel of the new Porsche Panamera.

Situated a couple hours outside of New York City, the Hamptons provides the ultimate escape in luxury with award-winning restaurants with beachfront views to the ultimate zen-space for much needed R&R. We rounded up our favorite Hamptons luxuries, perfect for your next road trip.

Where to Stay

Topping Rose House >> 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton toppingrosehouse.com, Situated in the heart of the Hamptons, Topping Rose House is the only full-service luxury hotel on the East End.

Where to Eat

Scarpetta Beach at Gurney’s >> 290 Old Montauk Hwy, Montauk, gurneysresorts.com, A Manhattan staple, Scarpetta Beach brings the best of the Italian eatery to the seaside Montauk. With ocean views at each table, Scarpetta Beach is the perfect place to enjoy a bite al fresco.

Le Bilboquet Sag Harbor >> 1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor, lebilboquetsag.com/, With sweeping views of Sag Harbor Bay and some of the most beautiful docked yachts, Le Bilboquet Sag Harbor has the tastes and luxury of an upscale French bistro.

Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House >> 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton toppingrosehouse.com, Inspired by the agriculture and abundant seafood of the surrounding area, Jean-George at Topping Rose celebrates the best the Hamptons has to offer and features a delectable menu by French chef, Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Where to Play

Wolffer Estates Vineyard>> 139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack wolffer.com, What was purchased in 1978 as a farmhouse and potato field, has turned into one of the area's most celebrated vineyards. With numerous wine varietals, it is the French-style rosé that is it’s claim to fame, being the United States’ first rosé producer.

Shou Sugi Ban House >>337 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, shousugibanhouse.com, Inspired by Japanese principles of wabi-sabi and a spirit of openness and exploration, Shou Sugi Ban House offers spa, healing arts, nutrition, fitness and complete wellness experiences in a holistic, educational setting.

To find your perfect ride, visit porsche.com/usa.