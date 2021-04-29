Miami Design District Welcomes Contemporary Health Concept The Fuel Stop

Gianna Milan | April 29, 2021 | Lifestyle Style & Beauty





Exterior of The Fuel Stop in the Miami Design District

OCI-10 Therapy detox chamber at The Fuel Stop

Making its way to a new home in the uberluxe Miami Design District is The Fuel Stop, a onestop shop for all wellness and beauty needs. The boutique boasts a curated menu of on-the-go treatments and services, all expertly designed to both nourish and rejuvenate the body. Describing it as a “pit stop on the road of life,” founder and owner Mila Joura explains, “It’s the place to refuel and tune up your ‘car’ to continue a long, healthy journey.”

Joura, a champion of cutting-edge nutritional practices for over 20 years, conceptualized the spa’s mission and line of services in collaboration with Brooklyn’s Paukman BioAge Clinic. The team draws inspiration from advanced Asian and European practices that synthesize many science-based and natural technologies into one refreshing visit. The shop’s popular OCI-10 Therapy detox chamber works simultaneously on all major systems in the body, fusing together 10 therapeutic elements—think steam, carbonic acid, infrared rays and electrotherapy—into a 30-minute session that increases circulation, promotes energy and improves skin tone. Other treatments include multidimensional Aquagold and MesoJet facials, vitamin IVs and body contouring. No matter what you need, The Fuel Stop’s array of cleanses will appeal to Miamians with even the busiest of lifestyles.

“I have always viewed the Design District as an incredible success, so when the opportunity arose for a pop-up, I couldn’t imagine better synergy,” says Joura on the brand’s new home. We’ll raise a signature Brain Floss enhancement cocktail to that! 140 NE 39th St., Ste. 207, Miami, @thefuelstopnyc