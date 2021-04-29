Great Food, Drinks And Times Flow At Roman Jones' The Gramercy

Paige Mastrandrea | April 29, 2021 | Food & Drink





The Gramercy features playful murals that make for the perfect photo backdrop.

GREAT FOOD, DRINKS AND TIMES WILL FLOW AT ROMAN JONES’ NEWEST EATERY, THE GRAMERCY.



The Gramercy signature cocktail

With a nod to the Big Apple, Roman Jones’ newest hot spot, The Gramercy, brings a taste of his beloved nightlife scene to Coral Gables in the form of a vibrant American brasserie. Taking on a beaux-arts architectural theme, the interior design lends itself to an Instagram-worthy setting, featuring playful murals and installations with backdrops reading, “You can’t sit with us” and “Be my Romeo”; leopard-printed banquettes juxtaposed with lush, green foliage; and New York-inspired brick walls. The eatery offers ample indoor and alfresco seating options, each providing an undeniably animated scene. Appealing to group dinner parties, The Gramercy is perfect for any occasion, from a celebratory dinner to a boozy brunch. Delicious food and a great time are promised with a menu that highlights American classic dishes with a decadent flair, from steak tartare with quail egg and truffle trumpet mushroom essence to truffle caviar deviled eggs or the wagyu beef Gram Burger. To complement the diverse menu and satisfy every type of diner, The Gramercy features an inviting sushi menu highlighting tuna or salmon crispy rice, a wagyu “surf-and-turf” maki roll or fresh new-style sashimi plates like the salmon nashi or madai tiradito. Completing the vibe are lively music, killer cocktails and welcoming staff that ensure no need or want is left to be desired. 65 Miracle Mile, Miami, @thegramercymia



Garganelli boscaiola



Dining room and bar seating at The Gramercy