Hang At The Henry From Day To Night

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink

A new neighborhood restaurant has entered the group chat, and it goes by the name of The Henry. The product of eleven-time James Beard-nominated restaurateur and founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts Sam Fox, The Henry has been the talk of the town since its opening in the heart of Brickell City Centre.

The Miami location marks its fifth outpost after successfully operating in California, Arizona and Texas.

"We were excited to find a spot for The Henry, right in the hub of Miami," Fox said in a press release. “From business meetings to casual nights out and everyday celebrations, The Henry offers the perfect experience with a beautiful and inviting space where the hospitality is as great as the food and cocktails."

Situated across from Gekkō and next door to the East Hotel, the all-day American restaurant and bar concept is poised to be a heavily frequented community hub in downtown Miami. The 260-seat space houses a main dining room complemented by warm wood, green accents, leather banquettes, white marble tables and lounge areas.

Bar seating encompasses 68 seats across the indoors and outdoors, providing guests the option of socializing over a glass of wine or savoring a meal in a more casual setting.

The breakfast, lunch and dinner menu is thoughtfully curated by Executive Chef Orlando Arroyo, offering everything from short-rib potstickers and crispy rice to rigatoni alla vodka and wagyu Bolognese.

On lazy weekend mornings, stumble upon The Henry’s smashed avocado toast and cinnamon sugar French toast, paired with a signature spritz or espresso martini as you let the sun glaze your face on the corner patio.

On the cocktail front, enjoy favorites like the spicy margarita with tequila rosa and jalapeño spiced agave and the mojito with Havana Club añejo blanco and pressed lime.

The Henry takes the term “one-stop-shop” to a new level with its ventanita that serves coffee and pastries starting at 7 a.m. every day. Sip your gourmet latte and stay a while.