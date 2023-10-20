The Little Prince World Brings Magic to Miami

By: Grier Calagione By: Grier Calagione | | Culture Lifestyle Community

“All grown-ups were once children... but only few of them remember it,” said Antoine de Saint-Exupéry in his beloved book, “The Little Prince.” This holiday season prepare for imagination to warp reality, whimsy to bend truth and a taste of France to meet Miami. The Little Prince World is coming to Watson Island to celebrate the book's 80th anniversary and serve as a reminder of all the childlike wonder that’s still inside.

The pop-up will highlight the book's themes of adventure, inviting guests to journey through the different realms that the little prince encountered on his magical escapades.

"The Little Prince World Miami is a labor of love and a testament to the enduring power of imagination. We have poured our hearts into creating an enchanting world that captures the essence of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's timeless tale,” said Gastón Lafont, founder and creative director of The Little Prince World. “We invite you to join us on this incredible journey, where you'll discover the magic of friendship, the beauty of love, and the importance of seeing the world through the eyes of a child."

Doors opened on October 13, allowing guests to experience the fun all throughout the holiday season. This is a perfect adventure for children or those of us craving a little bit more magic in our lives! Tickets can be purchased on the official website, or for more information, check out @thelittleprinceworld.us on Instagram.