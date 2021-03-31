The New and Only Way to Relax, Discover, and Shop

by The MIAMI escape | March 31, 2021 | Culture Lifestyle Feature Sponsored Post Events Features

MIAMI escape, April 28th to May 2nd

MIAMI escape is all about the luxury touch not available anywhere else in Miami. Guests can sample clean beauty and wellness products, be eligible for special gifts, services, and personalization that starts the minute they reserve a ticket. They’ll also be eligible for a chance to win a virtual ballet class with Tiler Peck, principal ballerina of the New York City Ballet. Plus, be able to wear a pair of heirloom specs while relaxing poolside, sample luxurious skincare products, or try on a little Orange County or Italian style.

RELAX POOLSIDE

We’ve transformed the Angler’s Hotel Poolside Bungalows into this unique showroom and social space where you can mingle with our curated group of international and emerging artists, designers, products, and brand experts.

DISCOVER & SHOP

Guests of the MIAMI escape will be treated to exclusive beauty, wellness tonics and creams and offers including a 15% discount from ROYCE New York, a chance to be eligible for a virtual ballet class with Tyler Peck, Lead Ballerina of the NY Ballet, exclusive complimentary samples and more.

CLEAN BEAUTY, LUXURY AND WELLNESS BRANDS

We’ve specially curated our brands to fit your modern lifestyle. You’ll have first-hand, private access to:

ROYCE New York, Pretty Well Beauty, AModern Alchemy, RALPH PUCCI (Rebecca Moses, John Koga, Patrick Naggar), Adam Weston Art, Sam Kirk Skateboard, Cush Living, Boglioli, DMT Custom Clothiers, NORTH Menswear, BEAUTOLOGY Lab, Luminary Experience, House of Linnic, and Leisure Society.

View full lookbook of brands and artists here.

CURATED REPRESENTATION

We’ve selected each person, product, and brand for being authentic and representing the best of female founders, Black business entrepreneurs, legacy luxury product icons, bespoke services, and LGBTQIA creativity.

RESERVE NOW

The MIAMI escape ranges from $30-475 per ticket. Purchase tickets at MiamiBrandCloset.com or ExploreTock.com/reservebrandcloset.

For questions or special requests, contact hello@miamibrandcloset.com and be sure to follow @brandcloset_social for regular updates and information on participating brands.

The Angler’s Hotel is located at 660 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139.