The Pegasus World Cup 2024: Thrilling Races and Star-Studded Entertainment

By Tiffani Steer By Tiffani Steer | | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

The hottest party on the international Thoroughbred racing calendar returns to Gulfstream Park on Saturday, January 27, as 1/ST announces the 2024 Pegasus World Cup Presented by Baccarat. Known for attracting world-class Thoroughbred racehorses, A-list celebrity attendees, tastemakers, influencers, and avid racing fans, 1/ST has once again partnered with Palm Tree Crew and David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality to curate a unique Miami experience, including an unforgettable headline performance by Grammy award-winning producer, DJ, and songwriter Calvin Harris.

Palm Tree Crew and Groot Hospitality’s LIV will collaborate on a reimagined trackside experience of Gulfstream Park’s Carousel Club - where every guest is a VIP. Palm Tree Crew with LIV will curate a unique Miami moment featuring top-tier entertainment, celebrities, VIP hospitality, programming, post-race A-list performances headlined by Grammy award-winning DJ, Calvin Harris, and race-day performances by Tyson O’Brien, DJ and TikTok star Xandra Pohl, and more to be announced. Groot Hospitality restaurants will serve Carousel Club guests trackside as they enjoy Whispering Angel, the official rosé of the 2024 Pegasus World Cup. Tickets for this year’s Palm Tree Crew with LIV VIP experience at the Carousel Club will include complimentary drinks and bites, and access to a new trackside viewing area offering guests the thrill of Thoroughbred racing combined with horse racing’s hottest party.

For the first time, Baccarat will welcome select ticket holders to the Baccarat Garden at Carousel Club. This exclusive enclave - with its own area on the rail - will immerse guests in an incomparable viewing experience with a private entrance, a bar featuring handcrafted cocktails served in exquisite Baccarat glassware, Groot Hospitality concept food, a prime view of performances, and more.

The Pegasus World Cup has captured the attention of the racing industry, fans, and celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Gene Simmons, Lenny Kravitz, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Olivia Culpo, Vanessa Hudgens, Vin Diesel, Ashlee Simpson, Nicole Scherzinger, Maluma, and Venus Williams to name just a few. In addition to the excitement on the track, Pegasus World Cup guests have enjoyed post-race performances by Joe Jonas, OneRepublic, and Kygo (2023); Lil’ Kim, Ja Rule, Mase, El Debarge and DJ Cassidy (2022); Nelly and T-Pain (2020); Snoop Dogg and Mark Ronson (2019); Post Malone (2018); and Thomas Rhett (2017).

Tickets for the 2024 Pegasus World Cup Presented by Baccarat are now on sale. Individual tickets range in price from $175 to $1,619, with unparalleled entertainment and incredible views of the action throughout the venue at all ticket levels. Stay tuned for Pegasus World Cup’s Casadonna Finish Line Stretch, a new experience along the homestretch rail to elevate the GA experience. The Casadonna Finish Line Stretch will feature an open bar inclusive of the ticket, along-the-rail “finish line” views, live DJ music, sponsor areas, and wood oven pizzas from Casadonna available for purchase.

For more details on the 2024 Pegasus World Cup, visit www.pegasusworldcup.com. Luxury Suites and VIP packages are available by contacting [email protected].

