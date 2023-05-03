Network And Play At The Pickleball House Pop-Up During F1 Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Lifestyle Community

Pickleball is America’s fastest growing sport for a reason. An amalgam of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, the paddle sport is a hit with beginners for its simple rules, slower pace and inherently social structure, as the courts are smaller than tennis and fit more people closer together. Throw in a major sporting event, a networking experience, a premium venue and two charitable causes, and you have yourself a recipe for success.

Say hello to The Pickleball House, a one-day, exclusive pop-up pickleball tournament and networking experience created by former student athlete and pickleball aficionado Drew Danzeisen. The pop-up was first launched during Super Bowl weekend in Phoenix, Arizona and has strategically made a comeback during the 2023 Miami Grand Prix, when the excitement for sporting is already at an all-time high.

Athletes, creators and business professionals across various industries will come together this Friday to mingle, network and play on the 19th floor of JW Marriott Marquis Miami, the official hotel partner.

Surrounding the three pickleball courts, attendees will find a sleek networking lounge complete with a golf simulator, mini bowling lane, billiards and sponsored activations such as a therapy recovery zone and rejuvenation station. Views of the downtown skyline set against the sparkling waters of Biscayne Bay wrap around the lounge.

“I’m stoked to introduce The Pickleball House to Miami as our second event and create an epic pickleball experience where athletes, creatives and business professionals can enjoy the sport and network all under one roof,” said CEO and Founder Drew Danzeisen in a press release.

And it’s socializing and sparring for an altruistic purpose—Udonis Haslem’s UD Foundation and Clean Miami Beach are the event partners. The Miami Heat star and three-time NBA Champion built a nonprofit organization that empowers youth through sports with an emphasis on mental health, while Clean Miami Beach works toward eliminating single-use plastics to preserve Miami’s beaches.

As far as transportation, Alto Rideshare is teaming up with The Pickleball House by offering a unique code for $15 off two rides, which will directly benefit Clean Miami Beach all race weekend long.

The day-long schedule is as follows: a private VIP play, the main session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that includes open play and an intimate cocktail and networking lunch, then the exclusive amateur doubles tournament that takes place from 2 to 5:30 p.m. The competing teams will battle it out for grand prizes from the event’s sponsors.

After the Miami market launch, you might see The Pickleball House popping up in different cities across the U.S. at opportune times. Can anyone say…the U.S. Open Tennis Championships?