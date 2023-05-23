The Queen of Curves:  Meet the woman responsible for some of Miami’s hottest bods

By Ashton Pike By Ashton Pike | | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

In the era of women empowerment, Miami transplant Ashley Valencia is on a mission to ensure everyone feels confident in their body.

The CEO of Body By Doctors (@mybodybydoctors), the world’s first international body-shaping surgery network of certified cosmetic surgeons, founded the business at the end of 2020 and hasn’t slowed down since. From launching her second venture to taking her first foray into television (more on that later), Valencia is poised to have one of her best years yet alongside her powerhouse team of surgeons.

Here, Ocean Drive sits down with the savvy CEO to catch up and get insider intel on her new reality show on the horizon.

What inspired you to open Body By Doctor?

When I started my business, I was just a regular patient starting with a surgeon. I had a passion for cosmetic aesthetics and plastic surgery. I was really inspired seeing other people who’ve done similar procedures so happy by the changes, not only their self-esteem but their lifestyle as well.



Tell us about your all-star team of certified cosmetic surgeons.

When I started Body By Doctors, we wanted five doctors in the business. We now have 21 certified cosmetic surgeons. The first surgeon we brought into the business was actually my doctor who performed one of my procedures. We get many inquiries about joining our team, and we are very selective—looking at each doctor’s credentials, results and many other factors—when bringing new doctors onto the team. They offer the best results and do the best for our patients.

And you launched your sister company, Body By Faja, this year too?

Yes! Body By Faja (@bodybyfaja) was launched in January 2023. When we first launched, it was to complement Body By Doctors and offer the community and market a product that’s needed. A faja is a very important piece in the post-surgery journey; it gives you that support and comfort and helps with your shaping results while you’re recovering. It was made with the intent of providing patients with more comfort, but because of the look and design of it, everyone is actually wanting to wear it as a statement piece!

We hear you’re producing a reality show… Spill the details!

We are shooting the show currently in South Texas near our offices, and it’s expected to air in the fall. You’ll learn a lot about post-op care, but, of course with a twist of drama! When we thought about Snatch Me Up CEO, we thought about this world that isn’t represented on TV or any platform. Not everyone is a part of the surgery groups, so we’re bringing that to life. The idea started because, honestly, in the community we’re in, there are a lot of women—and where there are women, there’s drama!

Enough shop talk. What does your ideal weekend in Miami look like?

We’re normally just cruising around on one of our friends’ yachts, having a fun day, going on jet skis and eating good Cuban food!