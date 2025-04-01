The Setai Miami Beach Gears Up For Its 20th Anniversary

Lifestyle, Travel,

By: Charlotte Trattner
Lifestyle, Travel,

The Setai, Miami Beach, offers luxury and sophistication for the ultimate staycation and serene escape.



PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SETAI, MIAMI BEACH

Exuding sophistication for nearly two decades, The Setai, Miami Beach property offers a unique fusion of art deco elegance and Asian-inspired tranquility, setting the standard for those seeking a chic and serene escape. Now gearing up to celebrate its 20th Anniversary, the hotel remains committed to providing an unmatched luxury experience for travelers.



Sip fresh coconut water as you lounge by the blissful beach. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SETAI, MIAMI BEACH

With a long-standing reputation for top-tier culinary programming, no stay at The Setai is complete without dining at Jaya, the hotel’s signature Asian restaurant, led by executive chef Vijayudu Veena. Translated from the Sanskrit word for victory, Jaya’s standout dishes pull inspirations from Thailand, Vietnam, India, China and Japan while incorporating traditional culinary techniques. The spot brings bold flavors such as worldly spices, highlights include peking duck, Tandoor sea bass, dim sum and Indian curries paired with an innovative family-style dining experience. The Setai’s newest offering, Japón, raises the bar for authentic Japanese cuisine. Designed by Saladino Design Studios, the restaurant blends traditional Japanese design with modern touches, while its Kyoto Room offers an intimate space.



Tablescape spread in Japon’s Kyoto Room PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SETAI, MIAMI BEACH

Inviting guests to enjoy some much-needed zen, the award-winning spa, partnered with the prestigious Valmont skincare brand, offers a serene oasis combined with traditional Swiss medicine. Embrace a range of facials, body treatments and rituals, such as the Luminosity of Ice Facial, which incorporates facial reflexology to refine the skin’s texture, creating smoother and more radiant skin. Or, opt for the full-body Valmont spa experience, The Setai Signature Master of Time Treatment. Whether indulging in rejuvenating facials, signature massage wellness experiences or nail services, the spa is a sanctuary of relaxation, offering an experience that is as healing as it is transformative.



Jaya’s courtyard fountain PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SETAI, MIAMI BEACH

With its elegant Ocean Suites and crown jewel penthouse offerings, The Setai remains a symbol of style, refinement and world-class service. Whether indulging in a spectacular dining experience, unwinding by the pools, or simply soaking in the essence of Miami, this stunning property continues to evolve while remaining committed to unmatched hospitality. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach,@thesetaimiamibeach