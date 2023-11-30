Here's The Inside Scoop On The Weeknd's Newest Collaboration

Culture, Food & Drink,

Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye is treating us to another new collaboration. It isn’t a song this time around, but it’s plenty to be excited about.

He and specialty roaster Blue Bottle Coffee have announced the latest release in their coveted Samra Origins collaboration: two new single-origin coffees from the Hambela Estate in Ethiopia.

Available for a limited time starting Dec. 4, the two new offerings—Samra Origins Single Origin Vol. 1 and Vol. 2—allow coffee lovers to experience the nuanced flavors of natural and washed-processed beans from the birthplace of coffee.

When creating the original Samra Origins Blend with his mother, Tesfaye was captivated by the layered tasting notes and distinctive profiles of the component beans. This inspiration led the artist and roaster to highlight two exquisite Ethiopian lots, unveiling their inherent qualities through careful processing techniques refined over centuries.

Samra Origins Single Origin Vol. 1 showcases complex fruit sweetness and soft floral highlights, the hallmark of impeccably handled natural or dry processing. As the name implies, the ripe cherries are sun-dried whole after picking, allowing the sugars and fruit flavors to concentrate. Samra Single Origin Vol. 2, on the other hand, undergoes washed processing: the fruit is removed and the beans washed before controlled drying, yielding a cleaner, brighter cup with notes of citrus and flowers.

Both the natural-processed and washed-processed single-origin offerings let coffee enthusiasts appreciate the incredible range and subtlety of flavor that Ethiopian coffees can offer. With exceptional examples of these two classic preparation methods, The Weeknd and Blue Bottle have created a tasting experience that honors the ancient roots of coffee while capturing its trailblazing spirit.

Available only on Dec. 4 in limited quantities, the two new single-origin Samra Origins coffees retail for $22 per eight-ounce bag. Loyal fans of The Weeknd's music and Blue Bottle's meticulous sourcing are sure to be captivated by these latest creations showcasing the finesse of Ethiopian coffee. As compelling and nuanced as the artist's vocals, these are coffees to sip and savor before they sell out.