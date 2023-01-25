The Yacht Group To Debut World's First Wireless Wi-Fi Managed And Radio Frequency Controlled Systems For Boats

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Culture Lifestyle Art

At the 2023 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show happening on Feb. 15-19, The Yacht Group, a leading manufacturer of control, maneuverability, and backlighting systems for the marine industry, will unveil its Yacht Controller Maximo and Yacht Controller Supremo (for superyachts) systems. Twenty years after its founding, The Yacht Group has established itself as a leading marine electronics and accessories manufacturer.

Yacht Controller Maximo and Supremo from The Yacht Group are the first fully wireless Wi-Fi-managed and radio frequency-controlled systems for boats. It's possible to control everything about the systems from any place with an internet connection and a smart device. This includes remote scanning for spectrum analysis, tuning and optimizing antenna bandwidth for clear transmission, setting multiple parameters for incremental and proportional speed of engines and thrusters (including five pre-set and easy-to-select-and-change profiles for engine speed settings), and more.

A technician on board is required for all other wireless controllers to assess and improve reception interference, make control adjustments via mechanical settings, or fix other problems via physical repair.

To make adjustments on the fly without mechanically disassembling any part of the hardware, owners and operators on board or off can connect directly via Yacht Controller Wi-Fi to smart devices or multi-function devices (MFDs) like Garmin.

Both the Maximo and Supremo systems, which are considered to be the best in the industry, allow for the addition of multipurpose, remotely controlled machinery like gangways, watersports platforms, cable master control, cranes, and more. Among the other distinguishing attributes are the following:

64-bit quad processor for high performance with 100-channel scrolling for extreme security

Two-way communication between receiver and remote and 650-feet reliable communication

IP 68 waterproof transmitter and receiver with ISO 8846 rating

Approved and recognized by OEM electronic manufacturers and boatbuilders

The Maximo system has been nominated for the 2023 Miami Innovation Awards, which will be given out at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. These awards are among the most prestigious in the industry because they recognize the manufacturers and suppliers responsible for bringing groundbreaking innovations in the marine industry.

“We are excited to participate in the Miami International Boat Show again and connect with partners and customers and are confident that Maximo and Supremo will set a new bar for remote yacht control,” said Anthony Valiente, chief operating officer of The Yacht Group. “We’re also thrilled to showcase our additional product offerings including custom lettering, high powered searchlights, thermal and low light cameras and additional items. There are a full suite of products available at all price points.”

In 2003, at the Miami Boat Show, The Yacht Group's original Yacht Controller won the Miami Innovation Award for the most innovative product

The Yacht Group has led the industry with a full suite of technology products, including:

Its award-winning Yacht Controller system, the gold standard in precision wireless yacht control

Yacht Thruster externally mounted thrusters

ezdrive thrusterTM, designed specifically for active wake surfing, wakeboard, watersports and other small boat enthusiasts

Yacht GraphX custom backlit names or symbols

Yacht Command, a remote-controlled system for boats with mechanical and hydraulic controls providing safety and control of yachts during the docking, maneuvering and tying up process

Yacht Cam extreme low light cameras and ultra-high definition thermal imaging

Yacht Beam commercial grade million plus candle power searchlights

CFx Extreme Beam luminous marine engineered searchlights

Yacht Boost, providing stabilized power, voltage conversion and isolation protection for boats, their equipment and people

Many of the brand-new yachts on display will feature Maximo and Supremo entertainment systems. At the Miami International Boat Show, visitors can find The Yacht Group showcasing Maximo and Supremo in addition to their other products at Booth HP400. For more information, visit the website.

“The Yacht Group leads the industry with cutting-edge technology that is state-of-the-art, total solutions for yachts, seen across all of its products,” said Gerald Berton, president of The Yacht Group. “Maximo and Supremo harness never-before-seen technology to provide the ultimate yacht controller experience with operational ease.”