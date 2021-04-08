At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

This Handbag Is the Ultimate Statement Accessory

Paige Mastrandrea | April 8, 2021 | Style & Beauty Trends

LUCIA IN THE SKY IS THE ULTIMATE STATEMENT ACCESSORY FOR YOUR NIGHT ON THE TOWN.
Benedetta Bruzziches’ Lucia in the Sky bag features sparkly crystals that glimmer in the light with each step. PHOTO BY ELEONORA PROIETTI
Benedetta Bruzziches’ Lucia in the Sky bag features sparkly crystals that glimmer in the light with each step.

In Miami, we know all about making a statement. Through glittering jewels, towering heels and designer-rich garments, we’ve been known to stop people in their tracks with our head-turning looks. Making a statement is something that Italian handbag artisan Benedetta Bruzziches excels at on every level. Adorned with glistening crystals that shine and sparkle, these handcrafted bags add the desired wow factor to any look, serving both as a statement accessory and a functional clutch or shoulder bag. Benedetta Bruzziches’ Lucia in the Sky was born in September 2020, delivering a theme of lightness and an air of intangibility, complete with a row of swinging crystals that dazzle with movement. “A thin brass plate is carved like the marble under Michelangelo’s chisel to give birth to Lucia in the Sky,” says designer and owner Benedetta Bruzziches. “Light weft, neat shape, magic and lustrous: a little treasure is born.” While the brand’s eye-catching beauties hail from Italy, you can find them right here in South Florida at Neiman Marcus this season. 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, @neimanmarcus; @benedettabruzziches

Photography by: PHOTO BY ELEONORA PROIETTI

