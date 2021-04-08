This Head-to-Toe Skincare Line Has Something For Every Body

Jordan Hill | April 8, 2021 | Style & Beauty Trends





Gilded’s brightening body polish is formulated with organic sugar and lychee fruit extracts to reveal smoother and brighter skin.

“The face is only 3% of the surface of the skin, yet it gets 99% of our attention,” says Blair Armstrong, founder of Gilded Body (@theartofbodycare), a luxury brand that offers consumers a full-bodied approach to skincare. While in school at Emory University, the boss babe noticed the lack of luxury bodycare options on the market and got to work developing products that possessed the same quality ingredients often reserved for facial skincare. Just a few years later, the passion project evolved into a full-blown beauty brand, winning multiple awards for breaking the rules of traditional bodycare.





The Gilded skincare line contains balms, body brushes, bath soaks and more made from quality ingredients designed by dermatologists to help individuals rejuvenate, restore and reconnect with their bodies. Even the products’ luxe packaging was intentional, inspired by Armstrong’s love of architecture and neoclassical art. “When you make it nice, people are more apt to use it,” explains Armstrong, who hopes that the products will encourage individuals to adopt a more ritualistic approach to skincare. For those looking to get started, Armstrong recommends The Body Kit, which contains Gilded’s signature body brush, brightening body polish, and hydrating and nourishing body balm.





These days, Armstrong is focused on continuing her mission to make quality bodycare more mainstream. “Our bodies are how we move throughout the world,” she maintains. “It’s important that we really make time to care for them.”