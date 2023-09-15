3 New Miami Restaurants To Dine At This Season

By: Chase Finizio; Natalia Socarras; Charlotte Trattner By: Chase Finizio; Natalia Socarras; Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink Food & Drink News Latest Food & Drink Eat Guides

MIAMI'S CULINARY SCENE IS HEATING UP; DISCOVER THREE NEW SPOTS TO TREAT YOUR TASTEBUDS.

ConSentido



ConSentido is a must-try culinary spot full of fusion flavors. PHOTO COURTESY OF CONSENTIDO

Brickell's ConSentido works to bring happiness through its food to Miami residents.

Priding itself on light and honest food, ConSentido delivers conscious feel-good meals for the ultimate culinary experience. Located along Miami’s Biscayne Bay, this Brickell spot is a hidden gem taking Mediterranean and Asian fusion to the next level. With a curated menu led by executive chef Stanley Poon, ConSentido focuses on seasonality, gravitating toward a lighter cooking style, refocusing and reimagining fusion meals. The menu offers something for everyone with refreshing summer salads such as the honeydew and beet salad, an array of sashimis, crudo options and tartar incorporating premium steaks and seafood. With hospitality at the forefront of this dining experience, certain menu staples have even been created with specific customers in mind, aiming to educate the public about new and exciting dishes. ConSentido aims to bring joy to every diner, leaving them feeling like a member of the family. 1331 Brickell Bay Drive., Miami, @consentidomiami

Eating House

Eating House’s heirloom tomatoes PHOTO COURTESY OF EATING HOUSE

Putting a spin on beloved classic dishes, Eating House returns with elevated nostalgic flavors to a new and delicious level.

Back and better than ever, Eating House returns to the Gables to offer diners an exciting and eclectic menu featuring locally sourced goods in a relaxed ambiance. Honoring his Argentine and Italian heritage, chef Rapicavoli infuses his food with the city’s rich melting pot of culture. Once a permanent fixture in Miami’s evolving culinary scene, the second installment of Rapicavoli’s adored Gables staple offers a delectable menu centered on upscale comfort food. Complete with a new dinner menu and a cocktail menu featuring fun flavor combinations like salt and vinegar tater tots and “everything” crème fraîche, the modern industrial concept offers a taste of culinary nostalgia. 128 Giralda Ave. Coral Gables, @eating_house

Regatta Grove



Regatta Grove offers world-class dining from highly acclaimed chefs. PHOTO COURTESY OF BREAKWATER HOSPITALITY GROUP

Regatta Grove ushers in waterfront dining paired with world-class chefs and a culinary outpost experience.

Merging waterfront entertainment and world-class dining, Regatta Grove brings outstanding activations, enticing music and soaring views to the Coconut Grove area. As Breakwater Hospitality Group’s newest addition, Regatta Grove showcases a casual yet refined dining experience offering modern takes on classic dishes and refreshing cocktails, all the while providing an opportunity to connect with your community. Featuring a roster of highly acclaimed chefs such as Michelin star chef Jeremy Ford, James Beard award-nominated chef Jose Mendin, Top Chef veterans Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis and chef Kenny Gilbert, Regatta Grove offers them the unique opportunity to showcase their bold and specialized flavors in one spot. 3415 Pan American Dr., Miami, @regattagrove