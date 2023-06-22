Three Surprising Destinations Buyers are Looking at Right Now

By Lauren Stone By Lauren Stone | | Home & Real Estate Sponsored Post

Coldwell Banker Global Luxury agents around the country share the hidden gems in their markets.

With a network of more than 100,000 agents across the globe that sell approximately $288 million in luxury houses every day*, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury agents can find the perfect home for anyone, anywhere. This much coverage means that their agents know the best locations before everyone else, and we talked to three of them from around the country to find out the unexpected hot spots in their markets. Whether it’s young couples looking to start a family or more established buyers looking for a second home, these surprising destinations are gaining popularity.

Germantown, Tennessee

Perfect For: Growing Families



9224 Forest Down Road is a 1980’s traditional home that’s been completely updated to fit modern needs and aesthetics.

Situated about 30 minutes east of downtown Memphis, Germantown is a suburb that has always remained popular. However, in recent years there’s been an even heavier influx of luxury buyers shopping there, according to Memphis-based Coldwell Banker Global Luxury agent Tammy Davis. The town’s lush trees and natural beauty are a draw for young couples and people looking to settle down.



Coldwell Banker Global Luxury agent Tammy Davis’ clients are putting more into their homes to get more out of living in them.

“Post-COVID, I think people are looking to spread out a little bit more,” Davis says. “People want to see birds. They want the green space. They want that peacefulness.”

This spreading-out mentality, coupled with the fact that people are spending more time at home, has led Davis’ clients to put more details into their properties. From installing $200,000 swimming pools to adding guest houses and grand home offices, luxury buyers in Germantown are spending more to enhance their at-home experience, and younger buyers are bringing an updated feel to classic Southern style.

“I’m seeing younger people stretch a little further and add that extra value that they normally wouldn’t have to really enjoy their homes,” Davis says. While the luxury market is usually an older, more established crowd, Davis is seeing an uptick in younger luxury buyers in her market.

“It’s amazing the details younger people bring into the house. We’re seeing them bring a little bit more of a Dallas or Chicago vibe into their homes—a little bit less traditional.”



The home’s lush backyard and outdoor kitchen make the backyard perfect for entertaining.

One of Davis’ current listings, 9224 Forest Downs Road, is a perfect example of this. Her clients, a younger couple, took a 1980s traditional home sitting on two acres and added over a million dollars of improvements to it, including two home generators, additional square footage and living space, remodeled baths and kitchen, and custom iron fencing and entry gates for their newly installed circular driveway—not to mention a heated pool and outdoor kitchen.

“I’m really enjoying seeing younger couples take something that may be a little dated and spend money to bring new life into it,” Davis says. Rather than tearing down older homes, Davis has noticed the younger crowd take time to modernize and add to their homes to fit current needs and personal style.

Twin Cities, Minnesota

Perfect For: Nature and city lovers



This home is the third oldest home on historic Summit Avenue.

From prestigious gated communities to gorgeous lakefront properties, the Twin Cities continues to gain popularity among luxury buyers due to its high quality of life. According to Coldwell Banker Global Luxury agent Kathryn Kennedy, the area's unique blend of urban amenities and natural beauty is a big draw for people looking to move full-time or purchase second or third homes.

“The region is known for its abundant parks and lakes—there are more than 14,000 lakes in Minnesota,” Kennedy says. “The Twin Cities offer a range of cultural and sporting attractions, outdoor recreational opportunities, a vibrant arts community and several James Beard award-winning restaurants.”



Based in the Twin Cities, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Agent Kathryn Kennedy knows her market has a wide variety of luxury offerings.

The wide variety of real estate options in the area allows luxury buyers to find a range of distinctive homes depending on their individual tastes and preferences. While lakefront properties are on the up and up these days, historic Summit Avenue in St. Paul is another popular spot for luxury buyers.



649 Summit Ave. has been maintained and improved to preserve its historic details while updating certain features to meet current needs.

Situated on a triple lot, Kennedy’s 649 Summit Ave. listing is the third oldest home on the famed avenue. The current owners meticulously maintained and added numerous improvements to the property, including rebuilt porches and extensive interior painting and restoration work done by master craftsmen and artisans. Along with its rich history and high-quality finishes, the home has a spacious backyard and patio lush with trees.

Conroe, Texas

Perfect For: Families looking for natural beauty and a sense of community



Featuring a pool and two balconies overlooking Lake Conroe, 211 Dawns Edge Drive is the perfect family getaway.

Based out of the Heights and the Woodlands in Houston, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury agent Carol Wolfe has seen luxury buyers flooding into Montrose and the East Shore neighborhood of the Woodlands. From the plethora of award-winning international restaurants to the luxury builders developing these areas, Wolfe says we’re likely to see a lot more luxury condos and high rises pop up in the next decade.

“It’s very historical; it’s whimsical; it’s lush with beautiful trees,” Wolfe says. “There are all kinds of art galleries and restaurants, and it’s very walkable. Montrose has really come alive, and it’s one of the areas that when we get a listing there, we’re seeing multiple offers.”



Coldwell Banker Global Luxury agent Carol Wolfe has noticed her Houston clients buying second or third homes in April Sound.

When families are looking for a quick getaway from their primary homes in Montrose or the Woodlands, many Houstonians are finding vacation homes in the nearby town of Conroe. With numerous amenities for homeowners to enjoy, the very safe gated community of April Sound has a great sense of community.

“It’s very accessible from the Woodlands and Houston,” Wolfe says. “A lot of people have second homes in the April Sound area of Conroe, where there’s golf, tennis, restaurants and a country club.”

One of Wolfe’s April Sound listings, 211 Dawns Edge Drive, is a completely redone waterfront property with a pool and dock overlooking Lake Conroe. Adorned with two large balconies, French white oak hardwood floors, imported stone floors, and Venetian plastered walls and ceilings, this property is the ideal vacation home.



The home’s spacious backyard and dock are a summertime dream for kids and parents alike.

*Data based on closed and recorded buyer and/or seller transaction sides of homes sold for $1 million or more as reported by affiliates of the U.S. Coldwell Banker franchise system for the calendar year of 2022. USD$.