Now You Can Have Breakfast At Tiffany's At The House's Fabulous Holiday Residence In Miami Design District

By: Robert Lovi

Tiffany & Co. opened its first Miami holiday residence on Dec. 2, coinciding with the start of this year's Art Basel. The fabulous pop-up also offers food and drinks for those looking to have a delightful breakfast at Tiffany's.

Steps away from Tiffany & Co.'s permanent Miami Design District store, the House expands its presence and influence in South Florida with its first café and dedicated holiday pop-up store in the Magic City. The pop-up, inspired by the city's cultural vitality, has its dedicated Tiffany & Co. logo, bright neon accents, intentional paint spills, and acrylic framed art.

Tiffany & Co. commissioned artists Kai & Sunny to transform the two-level storefront, previously the OTL Café on the corner of Northeast 40th St., using a colorful palette of fluid and dynamic lines that visualizes a large-scale artwork fit for Art Basel. Tiffany & Co. continues its long history of supporting the arts with this new installation, which dates back to its founder, Charles Lewis Tiffany, an original trustee of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and his son, Louis Comfort Tiffany, a pioneering artist of the American Art Nouveau movement.

The façade also serves as a striking backdrop for the limited-edition holiday pop-up store, which offers a curated selection of the House's most coveted gold and radiant diamond jewelry from collections such as Tiffany T, HardWear, Elsa Peretti, Jean Schlumberger, and the jeweler's newest icon: Tiffany Lock. Tiffany Lock, the House's latest collection, is a bold visual statement about our personal bonds with others and how these bonds inform who we are.

Visitors can have breakfast or a light lunch at Tiffany & Co., which serves a variety of coffees, teas, sandwiches, salads, wraps, and a few distinctly Tiffany & Co. delights. There are no reservations required, and walk-ins are welcome.

The Tiffany & Co. holiday residence, located at 160 Northeast 40th St. in Miami Design District, opened to the public on Dec. 2 and will remain open until Jan. 31, 2023. The store is open Monday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. To make private appointments, call 305-428-1390, and visit the house's permanent location at Tiffany & Co., 114 NE 39th St., to see its entire collection.

For more information about the House, visit the website.