Devon and Steve Aoki Star in Tommy Hilfiger And Pendleton Campaign

By: Marley Penagos By: Marley Penagos | | People Style & Beauty

For the new Tommy Hilfiger and Pendleton collaboration, it’s all about family.

The Aoki siblings, model and actress Devon and DJ and music producer Steve, can be seen rocking the new designs and cozying up with their family on a chilly beach shoot to promote the newly released fashion collaboration.

See Also: SZA, Quincy Jones And Family Star in New Tommy Hilfiger Campaign

The American wool company and classic American fashion brand are a fabulous pairing. The collection features Pendleton’s signature prints over clean Hilfiger silhouettes and designs, built with outdoor fun in mind for the coming cooler months. Hilfiger’s East Coast-inspired prep mixes with relaxed fits to create an exceptionally cozy fashion experience.

The capsule features bold TH monogrammed patterns and stripes on blankets, scarves, beanies and coats. The logo puffer looks particularly comfortable, while the pleated shirtdress looks perfect for lounging about the house or hitting a fun and festive holiday party, and we're already dreaming about chilly evenings curled up on the coach in the striped blanket. The full collection is now available via Tommy.com.

This is not the first time Tommy Hilfiger has used family ties in its campaign imagery. For the recent Fall 2023 collection, Hilfiger shot iconic music figurehead Quincy Jones surrounded by his loved ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger)

You can currently find Steve Aoki on tour, rounding out October and November with DJ sets in China, South America, Houston, Las Vegas, Florida and more. Devon Aoki, meanwhile, just made the cover of Vogue Japan alongside her daughter, Eleanor, and her Instagram is full of colorful BTS shots of the editorial shoot.

See more of the famous Aoki siblings and their family in the campaign images below, and shop the full collection at Tommy.com.